July 30, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 30, 2021

“We can’t enjoy a drink on the back porch after a long day of work because we have sounds of murder and mayhem in our backyard.”

— Taylor Deyton, speaking against a rezoning request  for the Reaper’s Realm haunted attraction

“It is extremely disheartening to see these reports and know that these deaths were potentially preventable. Vaccines are the safest way for people to get immunity from the virus to protect themselves, their families, and our community.”

— Alyssa Harris, Rowan County health director

“We have so many people coming to downtown as a destination and this is one more way for people to say, ‘Kannapolis has it going on. There’s some good things happening there.’ ”

— Annette Privette Keller, Kannapolis communications director after the Pump House on West Avenue  was named a  finalist for America’s Best Restroom 2021

“After a year of planning, site research and the preparation, ‘Fame’ is now in her final location, placed in historical context, overlooking the graves of the soldiers for which she was originally created in perpetuity.”

— Karen Alexander, Salisbury mayor as the Confederate statue’s relocation was completed

“It would be nice for everything to be in place.”

— Dyke Messinger, on the possibility that Bell Tower Green Park will be turned over to the city before completion of a light fixture replacement effort

“It’s a miracle.”

— Kathy Therrien Sechler, Kassidy Sechler’s mother after 15-year-old was cleared to return home after being hospitalized when she collapsed during a softball game

“Through all this statewide and national attention that he’s gotten, he’s been an amazing representative of not only Salisbury High, but all of Rowan County. He’s as good an athlete as you’ll ever want to see, but he’s also as good a person as you’ll ever want to meet.”

— Brian Hinson, Salisbury football coach speaking about Jalon Walker, who was named Rowan County Male Athlete of the Year

