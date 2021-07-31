Salisbury Police charge 33 during narcotics roundup

SALISBURY — As part of a narcotics round up, police last week charged 33 people with a total of 105 crimes.

The charges came after a lengthy Salisbury Police Department investigation that concluded Wednesday. After a two-day effort, police arrested 19 people. Another 14 people are still wanted for drug or gun-related crimes.

Those arrested face charged ranging from possession of a firearm by a felon to trafficking heroin. Many of those charge face schedule two drug crimes, which could include opium, codeine, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and hydrocodone. The following are people arrested during the two-day roundup:

• Tiffany Bailey, who is charged with possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

• Billy Boyd, who is charged with possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

• Willie Collins Jr., who is charged with selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance, possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Michael Daniels, who is charged with possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute as well as selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

• Derrick Hill, who is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

• Kimberly Loftis, who was charged with possession of fentanyl.

• Kristina McCullough, who was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Kayla Miller, who was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin.

• Jonathan Murray, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

• Jesus Organista, who was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

• Victoria Poe, who was charged with a number of drug crimes, including two counts of trafficking heroin, possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture and selling a schedule two controlled substance.

• Antonio Rankin, who was charged with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute as well as selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

• Wendy Shutt, who was charged with possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Warren Still, who was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, two counts of selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

• Darrell Thompson Jr., who was charged with possession of fentanyl.

• Joel Tucker, who was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, two counts of possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

• Robert Veazy, who was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• James Watts, who was charged with simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Jerchio White, who was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

People who still have outstanding warrants for arrest include:

• Belinda Bowles

• Stacy H. Bryant

• Randy H. Carlton

• Antoinne Cherry

• Jana B. Geter

• Jeremy S. Martin

• Joseph L. Poe

• Rufus J. Smith

• Curtis L. Stirewalt Jr.

• Christopher Sumner

• Tracy M. Walters

• Jacquavius Whisonant

• Diamond Williams

• Mitchell J. Wood