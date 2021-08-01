expand
August 1, 2021

Library’s summer reading clock winding down

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 1, 2021

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading 2021 is drawing to a close, and this week offers the last chance for participants to log their reading hours.

If you’re reading this column, chances are good that you’ve spent a few hours reading since May 27, when the summer reading clock began ticking. And if that’s right, and you’ve worked your way through a twisty mystery or a relaxing beach read or studied a book for summer school, then you should make sure you get credit for that time spent reading. The bonus is that by logging your reading time, you make yourself eligible for some great prizes, too.

Summer reading is for all
ages, and each demographic has its own prize tier. Children 10 and under can earn a variety of prizes that are available after reaching the 5, 10, 15 and 20 reading hour levels. Prizes are age-appropriate and divided by three categories: baby and toddler, preschool and school age. For every 20 points earned, a child will receive a special certificate and one entry into a Super Reader Raffle, which will be held Aug. 9. Raffle winners will be announced at the Children’s Summer Reading Finale, held virtually Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. via RPL’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) and Facebook page (@RowanPublicLibrary). Raffle winners will receive a Super Reader Gift Basket that includes an assortment of books, educational games or toys, and gift certificates to South Main Book Company and Critters.

Teen readers (ages 11-17) earn raffle tickets by converting points earned from reading hours; teens can then spend their raffle tickets on three tiers of prizes: five hours per ticket, 10 hours per ticket and 20 hours per ticket. Teens with five hour tickets can enter raffles for diamond painting kits, gift cards to local businesses, animal-themed coffee mugs and more.

Ten hour tickets include raffles for art kits, an inflatable couch, a portable hammock, or an ant farm, and 20 hour tickets include raffles for a new Kindle Fire Tablet, a Fitbit fitness tracker, or a $100 gift certificate to South Main Book Company.

Adult readers include those who are age 18 and older, including 2021 high school graduates. The number of hours read will determine a participant’s eligibility for prizes, which are awarded to the readers with the top five highest numbers of logged hours. First prize is a $75 Amazon gift card, second is a $50 Amazon gift card and third, fourth and fifth all will receive $25 Amazon gift cards. All five adult winners will also receive a Tails and Tales tote bag.

Winners of the teen prize raffles, plus the top five adult readers, will be announced at the Teen and Adult Summer Reading Finale, held virtually Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. via RPL’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

To compete, log your reading hours via READsquared or a paper log that must be submitted to an RPL branch by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. RPL staff are prepared to help anyone with questions about registration, logging hours, or claiming prizes, and summer reading registration remains open until Aug. 5. Register online at rowanpubliclibrary.readsquared.com, visit your nearest branch, or call 980-432-8670.

In addition to logging reading hours, the final week features a virtual storytime, “Time for Tales,” that will go live on the Rowan Public Library YouTube channel at 10:30 am on Monday, Aug. 2, and will also be shared via the Library’s Facebook page. For more information, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

