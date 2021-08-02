Ask Us: When will Britton Village apartment complex be complete?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY – An apartment complex on Statesville Boulevard known as Britton Village is complete and has been issued a temporary certificate of occupancy by the Salisbury Planning Services Department pending final stormwater management requirements.

A reader asked about the development’s status and when people can start leasing units. The answer, says Wynnefield Properties Project Manager Matt Raab, is that some people are already moving in. Britton Village, which is in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard, has a waiting list of people who have requested information on units, Raab said.

“The city of Salisbury has a huge need for affordable housing,” Raab said.

There are 80 units in the Statesville Boulevard development. While Raab said the units are in high demand, there are restrictions for who can qualify because it is an affordable housing development. The rent for properties that are part of the Affordable Housing Program are 40% to 60% of the area’s median income. Raab said anyone interested in applying for a unit can call Wynnefield’s corporate number at 336-454-6134.

Salisbury Development Services Manager Teresa Barringer told the Post permits for the project were issued on Dec. 23, 2019 and there have been no changes or reissuances since then

The $11.5 million affordable housing project was awarded $500,000 federal grant in 2019. That grant funding came from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at the request of U.S. Rep. Tedd Budd.