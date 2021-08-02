expand
August 4, 2021

Blotter: Shots fired when motorcycle club tries to kick member out

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:03 am Monday, August 2, 2021

SALISBURY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after shots were fired during a Sunday afternoon altercation involving members of a motorcycle club.

No one was injured during the incident, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sifford said a motorcycle club known as Wicked Coalition – NC visited a member who lived in the 4000 block of Long Ferry Road to collect patches from his jacket. The member was being kicked out of the motorcycle club.

The man being kicked out came to the door with a shotgun because he believed “they were there to harm him,” Sifford said. Initially, one motorcycle club member showed up to collect the patches. Then, a car containing three others pulled into the front yard.

During an altercation, one of the three arriving club members tried to wrestle the shotgun from the man who was being kicked out. Shots were fired during the incident, with bullets striking

No charges have been filed in the case. Sifford said it remains under investigation.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

• Walmart on Friday reported three larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Friday reported $380 worth of items were stolen in the parking lot of O’Charley’s in the 100 block of North Arlington Street.

• A man on Friday reported vandalism in the 300 block of East Council Street.

• Ulta reported $1,965 in items were stolen Friday from the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• A juvenile reported $800 in items were stolen from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Union Heights Boulevard.

• A juvenile reported shots fired near the intersection of Standish Street and Reeds Lane. One shell casing was recovered.

• Helmsman Homes on Saturday reported a man loaded construction materials into the bed of a truck and was preparing to leave with them.

• Tractor Supply Co. on Sunday reported $1,500 in items were stolen from its store in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

