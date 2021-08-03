Olympics: Livingstone grad Hayes advances

Staff report

TOKYO — Livingstone graduate Quanera Hayes passed her first test in the Olympic Games on Monday.

Hayes competes in the 400 meters, and all three Americans advanced to the semifinals in Monday’s heats in that event.

Hayes was timed in 51.07, well off her fastest pace, but she placed second in Heat 2. That was all she needed to do.

Five-time Olympian Allyson Felix (50.84) won the third heat. Wadeline Jonathas placed second in her heat.

The Americans will run in different semifinal heats. There are three semifinal heats today, with eight sprinters in each. Hayes will be in the first semifinal at 6:30 am. EDT, Jonathas in the second at 6:38, and Felix in the third at 6:46.

The 400 final is set for 8:35 a.m. EDT Friday.

Hayes, a native of Fayetteville, won the bronze medal at the 2016 World Indoor Championships and was the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion in the 400.