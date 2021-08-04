expand
August 5, 2021

Area Sports Briefs: Ketchie signs pro contract

By Post Sports

Published 11:05 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Former Catawba pitcher Bryan Ketchie. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

From staff reports

Catawba graduate Bryan Ketchie (West Rowan) signed a pro contract with the Windy City Thunderbolts.

A left-handed pitcher, Ketchie was South Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2021 with a 10-1 record and 1.82 ERA.

He was 31-7 in his Catawba career.

Wood bat baseball

Bryson Bebber (South Rowan, Surry CC), Hayden Setzer (East Rowan, Caldwell Community College),  Scout Nichols (West Rowan, Erskine) and John Owen (East Rowan, Pfeiffer) are playing for the Winston-Salem-based Carolina Disco Turkeys in the AAABA tournament in Johnstown, Pa. The Disco Turkeys have advanced to the quarterfinals.

Lady Legion

Davidson County Post 8 won the state championships in the Senior Division.

Local golf

Dean Harwood recorded his seventh career hole-in-one recently at Warrior.

Harwood used a 6-iron to ace the 157-yard No. 8 hole. A host of golfers witnessed the feat.

•••

Six members of the Richmond men’s golf team, including Salisbury’s Michael Childress, are All-America Scholars.

Childress was honored for the second straight year.

Golfers must have a  stroke average under 76.0 and a GPA of 3.2 or higher for the All-America honor.

  •••

GARS members played the third round of their annual ABCD Tournament at  Corbin Hills.

‘A’ Fight winner was Hal Jordan with a net of 60.15. ‘A’ Flight low gross winner was Larry Petrea.

‘B’ Flight winner was Dickie Peeler with a net of 62.50. ‘B’ Flight low gross winner was Bobby Clark.

‘C’  flight winner was Ken Safrit with a net of 59.36.  ‘C’ Flight low gross winner was Bill Reid.

‘D’ Flight winner was Andy Griffin with a net of 59.68. ‘D’ Flight low gross winner was Randy Lipe.

Griffin won closest to the pin on the No. 2 hole, while  John Struzick made the longest putt on No. 9.

Petrea won low gross with a 70, while Safrit won low net.

Five members shot their age or better. Bernard Caldwell, 73, shot a 71. Struzick, 74,  shot a 71. Clark, 81, shot a 78. Ralph Luther, 86, shot an 86. Buddy Barger, 87, shot an 84.

Struzick, Franklin Ford and Gary Schenk eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole, while  Ted Weant eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole.

  

HS girls basketball

Carson rising senior Mary Spry has added an offer from Converse to earlier offers from Catawba and Emory & Henry.

Racing

Deven Youker (Carson) is the rear changer for the Brett Moffitt-driven Chevy in the Xfinity Series.

Moffitt, 2015 Cup Series Rookie of the Year and 2018 Camping World Truck  Series champion, is a grandson of Richard Petty.

Next race is at Watkins Glen, N.Y., this Saturday.

