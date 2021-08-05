expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

Blotter: Aug. 5

By Staff Report

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman overdosed Tuesday in the 3400 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in a total loss of $10,070 in the 300 block of Hoffman Lane in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 100 block of Hallmark Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported littering in the 700 block of Yates Road in Salisbury.

• Ivan Huerta, 37, was charged Tuesday with possessing a controlled substance in jail.

• Lloyd Ernest Wilder, 50, was charged with misdemeanor stalking.

• Ronnie Lee Gobble, 48, was charged Tuesday with failing to notify of an address change.

• Markese Devon Robinson, 25, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Giana Louise Alexander, 20, was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported a motor vehicle theft Wednesday in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• Cornelius C. Mclaughlin, 59, was charged with misusing the 911 system after allegedly making three 911 calls for police to escort him so he could pick up belongings and making threats of violence if police didn’t arrive soon.

• A woman reported $4,649 was fraudulently taken out of her account.

• A woman reported her Honda Accord was taken from the parking lot at Lowe’s in the 200 block of Faith Road.

More News

New Smoke Pit location on Faith Road poised to open after extensive renovation process

Guidance for child care centers anticipated as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Granite Quarry will discuss rules for burying bodies in town limits

City to pursue salary study of all departments in effort to recruit, retain employees

Comments

Business

New Smoke Pit location on Faith Road poised to open after extensive renovation process

Education

Guidance for child care centers anticipated as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Local

Granite Quarry will discuss rules for burying bodies in town limits

Local

City to pursue salary study of all departments in effort to recruit, retain employees

Crime

Court of Appeals upholds murder convictions for 2016 slaying of Salisbury woman

News

NC college students must get COVID shot or be tested weekly

News

Bill going to Cooper requires parents to OK kid’s COVID shot

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 5

Coronavirus

For first time since February, Rowan records two COVID-19 deaths in one day

Crime

Salisbury man receives up to 20 months for carrying gun while subject to domestic violence order, having fake license plate

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 vaccination numbers see major improvement after inclusion of new data

News

Top shot: World champion skeet shooter conquers competition, helps grow sport

Business

Local cultural institutions receive funding from Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program

Local

David Freeze: New Mexico brings mostly flat roads

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools teachers reflect on summer institute

Education

Education briefs: Superintendent awards excellence in educational performance

Kannapolis

Mayor Alexander talks infrastructure, growth with Kannapolis, Concord mayors on ‘Charlotte Talks’ radio show

Legion baseball

Baseball: Honeycutt excited, humbled by being drafted

High School

High school football preview: Falcons have experienced offense

Local

Olympics: Livingstone graduate Hayes among final eight in 400

Local

Freeze: Day 9 — What makes the best day

Crime

Salisbury Police talk worsening crime data, initiatives at first Neighborhood Action Group meeting

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza town hall project still on track, change order coming

Education

RCCC names new foundation director