Blotter: Aug. 5

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman overdosed Tuesday in the 3400 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in a total loss of $10,070 in the 300 block of Hoffman Lane in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 100 block of Hallmark Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported littering in the 700 block of Yates Road in Salisbury.

• Ivan Huerta, 37, was charged Tuesday with possessing a controlled substance in jail.

• Lloyd Ernest Wilder, 50, was charged with misdemeanor stalking.

• Ronnie Lee Gobble, 48, was charged Tuesday with failing to notify of an address change.

• Markese Devon Robinson, 25, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Giana Louise Alexander, 20, was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported a motor vehicle theft Wednesday in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• Cornelius C. Mclaughlin, 59, was charged with misusing the 911 system after allegedly making three 911 calls for police to escort him so he could pick up belongings and making threats of violence if police didn’t arrive soon.

• A woman reported $4,649 was fraudulently taken out of her account.

• A woman reported her Honda Accord was taken from the parking lot at Lowe’s in the 200 block of Faith Road.