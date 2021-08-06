expand
Ad Spot

August 6, 2021

Guidance for child care centers anticipated as new COVID-19 cases emerge

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 6, 2021

SALISBURY — A webinar to be held this afternoon is expected to give child care centers across the state the latest guidance on managing COVID-19.

Local child care centers say they plan to pay close attention to the discussion. The panel was announced by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Child Development and Early Education on Wednesday, and will include Division Deputy Director Kristi Snuggs and Senior Early Childhood Police Advisor Rebecca Planchard. Discussion will include the latest guidance for centers, information on the Delta variant and the latest on the pandemic.

Rowan County Health Department child care health consultant Teresa Mowery said the department saw COVID-19 cases crop up in centers in the previous few weeks after the disease had almost disappeared in child care settings.

Partners in Learning Executive Director Norma Honeycutt said the nonprofit just had its first case in a student and had to quarantine the student’s class. Last week, a staff member tested positive, too.

“We had gone a long time without any problems or concerns,” Honeycutt said.

Honeycutt said about 80% of PIL staff are vaccinated, but there is a shortage of preschool teachers. If it instituted a vaccine requirement, its centers may have to close down because it would lose too many staff members, she said.

As cases increase in the community, Mowery said more will also infiltrate child care centers. Not all centers have been affected.

Courtney Bost, director of the Child Development Center at First United Methodist Church of Salisbury, said there have been no changes at the facility, but she is somewhat concerned about the Delta variant.

The center has kept up its safety the measures, including not allowing parents to enter the building and daily screenings throughout the pandemic. It has not shut down at any point. She said the center has made a point of tightening up its cleaning and hand washing procedures.

Cornerstone Child Care Development Center has also not seen any new cases recently at any of its five facilities. Executive Director Michelle Macon said she hopes the Friday meeting helps centers understand expectations.

“Our goal is to follow all the requirements,” Macon said. “We are still open, never closed, and the goal is to not have to close.”

Cornerstone, First United Methodist and Partners in Learning all have mask requirements.

Honeycutt said teachers being masked all day has prevented spread to children and other staff members. Honeycutt said she hopes the state holds its ground on safety requirements for the time being.

Partners in Learning started holding regular staff dinners, but discontinued them because of the increasing spread and stopped planning other staff outings. Honeycutt said cases at PIL are especially concerning because the organization serves many students with special needs, a vulnerable group.

“The only thing that is going to stop this spread is people getting vaccinated,” Honeycutt said.

The current guidance from the state strongly recommends continuing certain safety measures, including masks for staff and children ages 5 and up, but other points in the state’s latest guidance used to be requirements.

Mowery said it is important for parents to be aware of their student’s health, pointing out more people who are under 18 are being hospitalized and the vaccine is not available to anyone younger than 12.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Mowery said.

As of Tuesday, there were no COVID-19 clusters reported in local child care centers.

More News

New Smoke Pit location on Faith Road poised to open after extensive renovation process

Guidance for child care centers anticipated as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Granite Quarry will discuss rules for burying bodies in town limits

City to pursue salary study of all departments in effort to recruit, retain employees

Comments

Business

New Smoke Pit location on Faith Road poised to open after extensive renovation process

Education

Guidance for child care centers anticipated as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Local

Granite Quarry will discuss rules for burying bodies in town limits

Local

City to pursue salary study of all departments in effort to recruit, retain employees

Crime

Court of Appeals upholds murder convictions for 2016 slaying of Salisbury woman

News

NC college students must get COVID shot or be tested weekly

News

Bill going to Cooper requires parents to OK kid’s COVID shot

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 5

Coronavirus

For first time since February, Rowan records two COVID-19 deaths in one day

Crime

Salisbury man receives up to 20 months for carrying gun while subject to domestic violence order, having fake license plate

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 vaccination numbers see major improvement after inclusion of new data

News

Top shot: World champion skeet shooter conquers competition, helps grow sport

Business

Local cultural institutions receive funding from Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program

Local

David Freeze: New Mexico brings mostly flat roads

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools teachers reflect on summer institute

Education

Education briefs: Superintendent awards excellence in educational performance

Kannapolis

Mayor Alexander talks infrastructure, growth with Kannapolis, Concord mayors on ‘Charlotte Talks’ radio show

Legion baseball

Baseball: Honeycutt excited, humbled by being drafted

High School

High school football preview: Falcons have experienced offense

Local

Olympics: Livingstone graduate Hayes among final eight in 400

Local

Freeze: Day 9 — What makes the best day

Crime

Salisbury Police talk worsening crime data, initiatives at first Neighborhood Action Group meeting

Local

Spencer’s Park Plaza town hall project still on track, change order coming

Education

RCCC names new foundation director