August 7, 2021

Area Sports Briefs for Sunday

By Post Sports

Published 11:03 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021

 

Ron Beaver

 

From staff reports

Livingstone graduate Quanera Hayes reached the  finals of the 400 meters in Tokyo but fell short in her bid for a medal.

Hayes, 29, couldn’t overcome a slow start Friday morning (EDT) and ran 50.88 for seventh place in the eight-woman final.

American Allyson Felix placed third to earn the bronze.  Shaunae Miller-Uibo  of Jamaica won the gold.

HS basketball

Mike Absher, head basketball coach and AD, has retired from Davie County.

Absher coached War Eagle basketball for 19 seasons and has coached in North Carolina for 33 years.

The next stop for him is Sunset Beach.

Absher’s hoops successor will be Davie assistant coach Bruce Wallace.

HS baseball

East Rowan rising junior pitcher Chance Mako, an NC State commit,  has been invited to try out for next year’s Team USA 16/17U squad.

Little League softball

Rowan Little League 12U plays the Indiana champs at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the first round of pool play in the World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Local golf

Michael Childress made and eagle and shot  3-under 68 at Bermuda Run East in pre-qualifying for the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship.

Childress advanced to Monday’s second round.

Biking

China Grove’s Ron Beaver, who turns 80 on Monday, celebrated with an 80-mile bike ride.

Beaver has overcome a stroke and has continued to cycle. He’s biked  122,300 miles over the last 25 years.

Beaver’s granddaughters, Allison and Katie Blackwell, were standout athletes at Carson.

College football

The Charlotte 49ers return 13 starters, including quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie).

Reynolds ranks second  all-time for the 49ers in passing yards.

Wells Fargo Cup

Central Carolina

Oak Grove edged North Davidson 185-174.5 to win the Conference Cup thanks to three conference championships.

Salisbury was fifth, while South Rowan was sixth.

North Piedmont

South Iredell outlasted Carson 782.5-715 to win the North Piedmont 3A Conference Cup.

East Rowan was third, with West Rowan fifth.

South Piedmont

Cox Mill cruised past Northwest Cabarrus 812.5-622.5 to win the South Piedmont 3A Conference Cup.

Central Piedmont

West Forsyth held off a tough challenge from Reagan, 98.5-94.5, to capture the CPC Cup.  Davie was fourth.

  I-Meck 

Hough rolled by Lake Norman for the I-Meck 4A Conference Cup.  Mooresville  placed third.

Legion baseball

North Carolina champion Fuquay-Varina is 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional being played at Asheboro’s McCrary Park.

Fuquay-Varina will play today  at 1:30 p.m. Also still alive in the double-elimination is unbeaten Maryland, which edged Fuquay-Varina 7-6.

The other six teams, including host Randolph County, have been eliminated.

  

