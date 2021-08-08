expand
August 8, 2021

‘A Bury Home Companion’ to return live Aug. 28

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 8, 2021

It’s part “Prairie Home Companion,” part Mayberry, yet somehow all Salisbury.

For the fifth consecutive year, The Salisbury Symphony will present “A Bury Home Companion Aug. 28 in The Norvell Theater. Produced by Kent Bernhardt and Kay Peeler of K&K Productions, the show has become a local favorite in recent years.

“The show had to be produced completely online last year due to COVID, yet was still a wonderful success,” Bernhardt recalls. “Salisbury seems to love this event, and we’re delighted to bring it back in front of a live audience this year.”

While “A Bury Home Companion” gives an affectionate nod to Garrison Keillor’s public radio creation, it is all about Salisbury and its people. Taking the form of a Saturday night radio show, local businesses, churches and landmarks are often featured in humorous commercials and comedy skits. Keillor’s Powdermilk Biscuits are also remembered along the way.

“Brought to you in part by Powdermilk Biscuits, in the bright blue box with a picture of a biscuit right on the cover. You know they’re not only good for you, but pure mostly. Heaven’s they’re tasty — and expeditious.”

Musical guests will include The Hall Sisters, one of the up-and-coming and premier acts in the country-pop genre. They have graced the stages of The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, and The Country Music Hall of Fame.

Also appearing will be “Oh Brother, My Sister,” known for their tightly blended mix of folk and pop. Sara Claire King, the “sister” in the group has performed in the show in years past.

The Bury Home Silver String Band, a mix of bluegrass musicians from Gold Hill and surrounding area, will liven up the stage as well, assisted by the Bury Home Companion Singers, known locally as The Moonglows.

“There’s so much heavy in the world right now, it’s nice to present something that’s simply fun,” says Bernhardt. “It’s a wonderful evening of down home entertainment.”

There will be two performances of “A Bury Home Companion,” one at 2:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 28 at The Norvell Theater, 135 East Fisher St. in downtown Salisbury.

Tickets are available at The Salisbury Symphony website at salisburysymphony.org, or by calling the symphony office at 704-216-1513. Prices are $30 for the matinee performance, $40 for the evening show.

