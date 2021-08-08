Biz Roundup 6/08; United Way campaign cabinet ready for an overflowing campaign

Rowan County United Way has announced the community leaders that will assist Campaign Chairman and Utilities Director of Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Jim Behmer on the 2021-2022 campaign cabinet.

While Behmer oversees the fundraising campaign, members of the cabinet will manage and communicate with the local workforce and their employees their programs and outcomes.

“We are confident in the team we have selected to make this year’s campaign a true success,” says Audrey Eudy, philanthropy director. “Each of our members are truly caring individuals who are dedicated to United Way and our neighbors that are in need right now.”

Cabinet members include Greg Anderson, Penny Greer-Link, Jim Greene, Michelle Patterson, Cheryl Goins, Andrew Smith, Denise Hallett, Sheila Igo, Ed Norvell, Alisha Byrd-Clark, Jonathan Williams, Kaisha Brown, Rodney Harrison, Elizabeth Cook and Eric Slipp.

“I am excited to lead this year’s campaign,” Behmer said. “I am especially looking forward to sharing the outcomes we have already seen from our 19 funded programs. Through these programs, we are addressing our most pressing community issues such as substance use, mental health, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs.”

United Way has supported the needs of Rowan County for 65 years and served 87,178 individuals in 2020 through their funded programs. The organization also funds NC 211, which made 1,874 referrals to Rowan County health and human service agencies last year. To continue these services, the goal for the fundraising campaign has been set to $1.5 million.

“Let It Come, Let It Go, Let It Flow” is the theme for this year’s campaign.

“When our community can come together and inspire one another to give their time, money and talents to go to our community needs, then those resources ultimately flow to our neighbors in need and create a thriving community for everyone,” explains Public Relations Chair Eric Slipp.

For more information on the 2021-2022 campaign, go to rowanunitedway.org or call 704-633-1802

Entry for Our State Magazine’s Made in NC Awards closes soon

Our State’s magazine is making its last call for any applicants that want to enter into the sixth annual Made in N.C. Awards.

The categories for the award are overall, craft, drink, food, home & garden and style. Each entry will be judged on quality, innovation, creativity and how the product represents North Carolina.

The overall winner will receive $500. The category winners will each receive a one-sixth page ad, and the overall winner will receive a one-third page ad in the December 2021 issue of Our State magazine. Both category winners and the overall winner will receive email and social media promotion, an article and video on ourstate.com, and inclusion in the Made in N.C. Awards features section in the February 2022 issue of Our State magazine.

Honorable mentions will be listed on ourstate.com/madeinnc. Winners and honorable mentions are invited to be vendors in the Marketplace at the Best of Our State at Pinehurst Resort from Jan. 7-8, 2022. Additionally, all contest entrants will be considered for merchandising opportunities in the Our State Store.

“We are very excited to continue the tradition of celebrating North Carolina artisans through the sixth annual Made in N.C. Awards,” said Bernie Mann, publisher of the magazine. “Our annual awards program is a wonderful extension of the Our State brand, and we look forward to seeing the craftsmanship of our state’s talented makers.”

Entry into the contest will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 16. More information on the Made in N.C. Awards and how to enter the contest can be found at ourstate.com/madeinnc.

Registration for the Chamber of Commerce Having Fun in 21 event is open

The kick-off event for Business after Hours and the Total Resource Campaign are open for registration.

Having Fun in 21 is is a networking event that features festive local food and drinks and many tourist attractions from around Rowan County.

Attendees are welcome to dress up in costume from their favorite Rowan County attraction.

Door prize drawings are free to enter and just require attendees to have a business card.

The mixer and campaign kick-off is free for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Attendees need to register before the event on Monday.

The event begins at 5 p.m. on Monday at the Historic Salisbury Station in downtown.

Registration and more information about the event can be found at business.rowanchamber.com/events/details/business-after-hours-campaign-kick-off-at-historic-salisbury-station-2519.