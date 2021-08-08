Letter: Will rally spread COVID-19?

It’s time to get out the Harleys and head for Sturgis, South Dakota, for the annual 10-day biker event. Since everyone, someone or maybe just a few there will be fully vaccinated against COVID, will there be a need for masks to be worn? Unlike 2020, which saw 463 direct cases and 200,000 secondary cases, this year’s expected crowd of 450,000 can feel safe.

April fools!

It will be interesting to see how the Delta variant will take hold in this boisterous, freedom-loving and carefree crowd! I wonder how volunteers set up to offer the vaccine will be received?

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury