expand
Ad Spot

August 9, 2021

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why was Rowan County seal used to advertise political forum?

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:37 am Monday, August 9, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — The Rowan County seal was used last month on a flyer promoting a political candidate forum held at Sloan Park, prompting a reader to question whether the event was sponsored by county government.

The answer, County Attorney Jay Dees said, is that the county government did not sponsor the event and no one to his knowledge has asked to use the county’s seal.  The seal, he said, should not be used without express consent.

“As a courtesy, I would assume anyone wishing to use the county’s seal would request permission before they used it,” Dees said. “It’s not their seal to use and certainly doesn’t represent any indication that a county has sponsored or condoned an event for a political candidate.”

Political candidates are free to use the county’s geographic outline to promote themselves or an event, Dees said, but not the official county seal.

“It gives a false impression that the county supports or has condoned the event or the candidate,” Dees said.

The circular Rowan County seal has yellow, blue and white trimming on the outside with the date April 12, 1753, the date on which Rowan County was formed. On the interior of the seal is the North Carolina state flag, the shape of the county with Salisbury designated and the name Matthew Rowan, the county’s namesake and the state’s colonial governor from 1753 to 1754.

Dees said that he’s attempted to get word out to political candidates, including several of those who participated in the forum, to refrain from using the seal if they have been. If the county seal is continuously used to advertise political events or candidates, Dees said the county could respond by sending a cease and desist letter.

More News

Blotter: Aug. 8

Rowan County Creek Week promises week full of educational family activities

Ask Us: Why was Rowan County seal used to advertise political forum?

Blotter: Aug. 8

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 8

News

Rowan County Creek Week promises week full of educational family activities

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why was Rowan County seal used to advertise political forum?

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 8

Elections

Political Notebook: City Council candidate calls Mayor Pro Tem Heggins ‘lobotomy recipient’

Nation/World

Senators push infrastructure bill a step closer to passage

Coronavirus

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

News

NC officials: Gov’t surplus even larger than planned

Local

Community comes together to discuss, celebrate placing of historical marker memorializing lynchings

Coronavirus

Four COVID-19 deaths reported previous week as pandemic worsens in Rowan

Local

The Bullhole: Park rises from a place to be avoided to a family-friendly regional resource

Education

State recommends masks in child care centers, won’t require them

David Freeze

Further into New Mexico, Freeze climbs to highest point in the ride

Education

RSS Board of Education to discuss masks on school buses

Business

Biz Roundup: United Way campaign cabinet ready for an overflowing campaign

Lifestyle

Meet some pets of downtown Salisbury, Rowan County businesses

Business

Mambo mentality: Ariella Sanchez relies on familial strength to persevere through restaurant renovations

News

Rowan Wild exhibit at Utzman-Chambers House provides close-up encounters with animals

Crime

Sheriff’s Office raids ‘fish arcade’ for second time, seizes $18,500, equipment

Local

More than 100 gather for service to dedicate historical marker describing Jim Crow lynchings in Rowan County

Nation/World

Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title

Nation/World

Biden nudges Senate over ‘historic’ $1T infrastructure bill

Nation/World

South Dakota’s Sturgis rally roars back as Delta rising

Crime

Blotter: Two face charges for stealing church’s trailer