Rowan County Creek Week promises week full of educational family activities

SALISBURY — Rowan County has unveiled its slate of activities for the third annual Rowan Creek Week scheduled for Aug. 21-28.

A joint venture between local agencies and civic groups, Creek Week seeks to celebrate the importance, impact and influence of Rowan County’s creeks and waterways. The weeklong campaign is held to raise awareness about the important role of local water and inform people about how the health of that water can have a direct impact on communities.

“I hope that people recognize how vital our water resources are and I hope that they learn different ways that they can help and preserve our water, whether it’s cleaning out the storm drain or picking up their trash,” said Kelli Isenhour, education coordinator for Rowan County Soil & Water.

This year, there will be more than 20 different family-friendly, recreational and educational events offered throughout the county. Creek Week, Isenhour said, has grown in each of its three years and several new events have been added for 2021.

“We try to have something for everyone,” Isenhour said.

Rowan County will host several activities in conjunction with Davidson County, which is hosting its own Creek Week simultaneously. Isenhour said this is the first year that Davidson County has hosted a Creek Week of its own.

Events ongoing throughout the week include the Rowan Waterscapes exhibit by Plein Air Carolina at Rail Walk Studios and Gallery. Plein Air Carolina is a group that meets to discuss and participate in the art of painting outdoors. The group’s exhibit is already installed at the Rail Walk and can be seen on Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

South Main Book Company will have a curated and decorated window display honoring creek week from Aug. 15 through Aug. 28.

There will be a photo scavenger hunt held throughout the county that challenges participants to identify 10 photos correctly for a chance to win a prize. All photos are of water-related spots located on public lands and span all corners of the county. Prize drawing for $25 gift cards will be held Sept. 1, when three winners will be notified.

Water enthusiasts are encouraged to print, color, and cut out Flat Storm E. (the week’s mascot) and take the duck to their favorite water spots in the area. Photos of Storm E. can be shared on social media by tagging @rowancreekweek or using the #rowancreekweek hashtag. Photos can also be emailed to creekweek@rowancountync.gov. Each submission on social media or through email will enter the participant for a chance to win prizes.

Events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21:

• A clean-up of the Eagle Point Nature Preserve will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the reserve located at 655 Black Road. Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen, bottled water, work gloves and to wear closed-toe shoes for safety. This event is led by Xylem, and supported by Xylem Watermark, Rowan County Parks & Recreation, Rowan County Environmental Management, and Ducks Unlimited Rowan County.

• A lakeside morning yoga class will be held at Dan Nicholas Park at 9 a.m. The class will be led by Heart of Salisbury staff. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat, sunscreen, bug spray and a water bottle.

• A Creek Week kick-off will be held at Horizons Unlimited from 1-4 p.m. There will be a water-themed, full-dome planetarium show, a marine touch tank, nature trails and more. Creek Week community partners will also be at the event to share information about their organizations and all the events you can join throughout the week. Those enjoying the nature trails are encouraged to bring sunscreen, bug spray and water. This event is free — donations are greatly appreciated.

Events scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22:

• A joint Davidson County/Rowan Creek Week Yadkin River Park clean-up will be held from 2-4 p.m. Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves, trash bags. Educational programs will be held and there will be a sunset paddle after the event is over. Events are sponsored by the Yadkin River Keeper and supported by Three Rivers Land Trust.

• A ride to the River Park will be led by The Pedal Factory at 4 p.m. The bike ride will start in downtown Salisbury and conclude at the River Park.

• A family fishing event will be held at 5 p.m. at Dan Nicholas Park. The free event allows participants to learn the basics of how to fish, or brush up on old skills in an educational and easygoing environment. Bait and loaner poles will be provided as well as education and instruction. No license is required for this event. Bring sunscreen, lawn chairs and water. Pre-registration is required. Contact Misty Parrish or visit forms.gle/veA9uzgcGLvaZobF7 to register. This event is led by Rowan Wild.

• The Three Rivers Land Trust Paddle Club will lead a guided group sunset paddle on the Yadkin River at 7 p.m. launching at the York Hill access point. The paddle will go up the Yadkin River facing the sunset for about an hour and then turn around and float back with the full moon as a guide. Row Co River Adventures will provide rental equipment for a fee, but participants are encouraged to bring their own gear if they have it. All proceeds will be donated to Three Rivers Land Trust, and each rental includes a TRLT membership. To book a rental, contact Row Co directly at 704-870-8362 or rowco@rowcoriveradventures.com. For more information or if you have questions, email Nicky at nicky@threeriverslandtrust.org. The paddle will be three miles total. Headlamps are recommended. Glow sticks will be provided.

Events scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23

• A guided 2-mile hike at the Fred and Alice Stanback Educational Forest in Spencer will be held at 5:30 p.m. The hike will be guided by Three Rivers Land Trust Conservation Director Crystal Cockman and is an opportunity for both children and adults to get outside and experience the beauty of nature. Closed-toed shoes and bug repellent are recommended. Register for this event by visiting threeriverslandtrust.org/creek-week-guided-hike/.

For more information or if you have questions, email Three Rivers event coordinator Nicky Black at nicky@threeriverslandtrust.org.

Events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24:

• The first session in the two-part, six-hour North Carolina boater education course will be held from 6-9 p.m. by the Rowan Rescue Squad. Perspective boaters will learn the rules and regulations relating to boating safely and legally in North Carolina. It will also provide boaters with a boater education license that is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, to operate a vessel on their own. The second session will be held on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. Registration is required and can be done online at ncwildlife.org/Boating/Marina-Resources/Boating-Education-Courses.

Events scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25:

• The Salisbury Stormwater and Parks and Recreation departments will hold a demonstration at 2 p.m. at Hurley Park to show off the OSCAR device. The device is used to capture litter in smaller Salisbury waterways before it is able to reach a larger watershed area.

• The second portion of the North Carolina boater education course will be held from 6-9 p.m.

Events scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26:

• Muddy Sneakers will host a guided hike, exploration and clean up at 10 a.m. at River Park at Cooleemee Falls. A local historian will explain the historical significance of the park, also known as “The Bullhole,” while participants will get the chance to explore flora and fauna. There will be a trail clean up after the guided hike organized by Happy Roots. Bring water, sunscreen, bug spray and any outdoor gear you need for a short and easy hike along the river and trails. Registration is required for up to a max of 30 participants; visit forms.gle/Eg5mz6imEfiwq3iG6. Requirements under criteria two of the N.C. Environmental Education Certification Program will be met by attending this entire event; please bring your form with you to be signed by event hosts.

• The town of Spencer and Ducks Unlimited will host a wood duck box building demonstration in the Stanback Educational Forest at 6 p.m. in a picnic shelter by the pond. At the event, participants will learn about the importance of conserving duck habitat and how to build their own wood duck box. Boxes built during the demonstration will be installed in the Stanback Educational Forest to support the wood duck population in the park.

Events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27:

• A history of hydropower of the Yadkin River and a tour of the Cube Hydro’s dam on the river will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Participants will need to wear closed-toed shoes (safety shoes preferred). Safety glasses, hard hats, and hearing protection will be provided. Registration is required; visit bit.ly/highrockdamtour. A boxed lunch is provided by Yadkin Riverkeeper and Cube Hydro for registrants.

• Salisbury-Rowan Utilities will provide a presentation on its Yadkin River water treatment and a tour of its facilities at 1:30 p.m. The event is geared toward teens, adults, teachers/educators, and water resource professionals. Close-toed shoes are required. Light refreshments and literature will be provided. Registration is required; email jamar@salisburync.gov or call 704-962-9442.

• A medication take-back will be held from 5-7:45 p.m. at Lakeview Family Restaurant. The event is sponsored by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Rowan County Health Department, Rowan County PORT team, and is supported by Lakeview Family Restaurant located at 9185 Bringle Ferry Road. The event will help people stop their unused and expired prescription drugs from ending up in the county’s water supply.

Events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28:

• All kayak launches at Lake Corriher in Landis will be free from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All kids aged 12 and under can also fish for free. Accompanying adults must have a valid North Carolina fishing license. Check in at the park office for soft launch instructions and to obtain kids’ fishing passes. Bring your own sunscreen and life jackets. Rentals are available, and water and refreshments are available for purchase in store.

• Boat builder and educator Brad Taylor will lead an informal demonstration about the techniques and engineering skills needed to build his hand-crafted duck-hunting boats. The demonstration will be held from 9:30 a.m.-noon at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park in Landis.

• The Rowan Recycle Regatta competition will be held at 10 a.m. at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park. The competition features small-scale, unmanned model sailboats made only out of repurposed materials. K-12 students are encouraged to participate. The boats will be tested for buoyancy and there will also be a race. Prizes will be awarded for creativity, engineering method and other categories, including: Sailfish Fleet — small scale designs that can operate on their own without a human captain, using wind or from a contestant’s lungs; Squid Fleet — small-scale designs that can operate on their own, without a human captain, using propulsion created from rubber bands.

• Yadkin Riverkeeper, Three Rivers Land Trust, and Row Co River Adventures will have kayaks at Lake Corriher Wilderness Park for free demonstration paddles. Learn how to kayak in a safe setting. Bring the whole family. Kayaks, paddles, floatation devices and educational materials will be provided.

Event and registration details can be found at rowancreekweek.org.