August 12, 2021

Blotter: Man tells police he was robbed while trying to buy methamphetamine

By Josh Bergeron

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SALISBURY — A 37-year-old man told Salisbury Police he was robbed Saturday while trying to purchase methamphetamine.

The man said he met with people around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to buy the methamphetamine, but the suspects threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over money. No weapon was displayed, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis.

The man handed over a sum of money after being threatened.

DeSantis said it’s not clear how many people the victim met with because his story changed when he spoke to police.

No one has been arrested.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Six to eight shots were fired at a house in the 200 block of Craver Avenue on Monday. DeSantis said a police officer responded around 10:37 p.m. after hearing the shots and observed a vehicle leaving the area, but it wasn’t clear whether the vehicle was tied to the shooting. A window was struck. No one was injured.

• A woman reported fraud Monday resulting in an estimated loss of $600.

• Jonathan Paul Mayers, 43, was charged Tuesday with felony breaking and entering.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Piedmont Utility Group on Friday reported a larceny near the intersection of Bringle Ferry and Surratt roads resulting in a total loss of $7,500.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny in the 6600 block of Wright Road in Kannapolis resulting in a total estimated loss of $3,200.

• A man overdosed Friday in the 400 block of Shady Rest Lane in Salisbury.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Saturday in the 300 block of Valentine Court in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed Sunday in the 500 block of Spring Garden Avenue in Kannapolis.

• A man overdosed Sunday in the 300 block of Leach Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported larceny and fraud Sunday at the Web Road Flea Market resulting in a total estimated loss of $340.

• A contractor performing lawn care Sunday in the 2800 block of Lipe Road in China Grove was stung while working, collapsed on the homeowner’s porch and died.

• Lorenzo Cortez Jetton, 27, was charged Sunday with selling or delivering a schedule one controlled substance.

