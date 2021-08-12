expand
Ad Spot

August 12, 2021

Graphic by Andy Mooney. Salisbury Post

2020 Census data show Rowan County grew by 6% in previous decade

By Natalie Anderson

Published 6:31 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Data released from the 2020 Census on Thursday show Rowan County grew by 6% in the previous decade, bringing the population to almost 147,000 residents.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released local-level Census results, which will be used for N.C. lawmakers to draw Congressional and state legislative districts later this year. While the bureau regularly releases population estimates and other data, the U.S. Census occurs every 10 years. Results released Thursday include population totals at the county level along with demographic makeup and changes since 2010.

In April, the Census released congressional and apportionment data with population totals for each state. North Carolina gained an additional seat in the U.S. House for the first time since 2000, when it first reached 13 seats. Overall, the state grew by nearly 10%, totaling 10.44 million residents. Rowan County is currently part of the 13th Congressional district in the U.S. House.

Data shows 146,875 residents call Rowan County their home with a density estimate of 287 people per each square mile. It’s an increase of more than 8,000 residents, or 6%, from 2010 t0 2020.

Rowan County ranks 20th among the state’s 100 counties for population.

Of Rowan County’s total population, data show almost 2% of residents, or 2,210, currently live in group quarters, which includes nursing homes and correctional facilities for adults and juveniles. An additional 1,899 residents live in what the Census calls non-institutional group quarters such as student housing at colleges and universities.

Neighboring Davidson County grew by nearly 4% to make a total of 168,930 residents. Data shows 305 people per square mile in Davidson County, which now ranks 17th in the state for largest population.

Davie County also saw nearly 4% growth since 2010 to reach 42,712 residents in 2020. That makes it the 60th most populated county with an estimated 162 residents per square mile.

Stanly County grew by 3% to total 62,504 residents with an estimated 158 people per square mile. It’s 43rd in population.

Both Cabarrus and Iredell counties saw much larger population increases, with Cabarrus up nearly 27% and Iredell increasing 17%. A total of 225,804 residents live in Cabarrus County, which has an estimated 625 people per square mile. In Iredell County, there are now 186,693 residents and an estimated 325 people per square mile.

Cabarrus County ranks 10th in the state for most residents. Iredell County ranks 14th.

Wake County, which contains Raleigh, is the most-populated county in North Carolina, with 1.13 million people. While the city of Charlotte has more people than Raleigh, Mecklenburg County is No. 2 in the state, with 1.12 million people. There’s a steep drop-off to third, with Guilford County coming in with 541,299 residents.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

More News

2020 Census data show Rowan County grew by 6% in previous decade

Blotter: Aug. 12

Salisbury man sentenced to federal prison for possessing weapon as convicted felon

‘Like riding a bike’: RSS school year starts with five-day instruction, masks optional

Comments

Local

2020 Census data show Rowan County grew by 6% in previous decade

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 12

Crime

Salisbury man sentenced to federal prison for possessing weapon as convicted felon

Education

‘Like riding a bike’: RSS school year starts with five-day instruction, masks optional

Coronavirus

Rowan County Jail’s COVID-19 outbreak grows to largest yet

Local

OctoberTour’s Bank Street Festival will expand with outdoor cafe, new vendors, kid’s corner

Coronavirus

Citing concerns over rising case numbers, Health Board recommends masks for all

Education

Center for Environment’s Summer Explorations engage students in environmental matters

China Grove

China Grove Town Council approves two major housing developments, townhomes

Education

Education briefs: RSS hosts beginning teacher conference 

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: North’s numbers are down, but talent still abounds

David Freeze

Freeze: Why biking adventures are so much fun

Local

Jessica Cloward looking to build trust, unity throughout city if elected to council

Education

Teachers reflect on an unusual year, ready for a return to normalcy

Local

Local golf: Lyerly close, but doesn’t advance to match play in U.S. Amateur

Nation/World

US keeping distance as Afghan forces face Taliban rout

Nation/World

Biden’s complicated new task: keeping Democrats together

Nation/World

Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 11

Crime

26-year-old man jailed for stealing grandmother’s debit card, withdrawing thousands of dollars

Coronavirus

As cases surge, Rowan Board of Health recommends mask wearing to slow COVID-19

Gold Hill

Gold Hill-area residents rally opposition to 560-acre solar farm

Local

Town of Spencer will ask voters whether to extend mayor, aldermen terms