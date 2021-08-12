Letter: Adversity makes life grand, glorious adventure

I read the opinion section in every Salisbury Post newspaper and, like Mr. Kenneth Hardin, my life’s journey has been rocky. Born in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains in New York, there were no people of any color but white. I was ill-prepared for the greetings I received when I returned home from spending 1968 in Vietnam.

The atmosphere was saturated with those who claimed that they were entitled.

My first job was a janitor in a state university. My philosophy was and is “anything for a buck” and “Get out of my way, I’m going somewhere.” If it put food on my table, I did it, no hand outs, never without a job and never drew unemployment.

When I quit, I was in the top pay group of a major utility. Cancer did me in, or should I say Agent Orange did me in? Nobody owes me anything, what I have, I earned. Being white-skinned bought me nothing since in the ’70s and ’80s. Employers had minority quotas.

My life has been a grand and glorious adventure at least in part because of adversity.

— Dale Borland

Salisbury