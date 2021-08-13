expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2021

Little League softball: Rowan loses in pool play

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 13, 2021

Staff report

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Rowan Little League lost 10-0 in four innings to Oklahoma on Thursday morning in World Series pool play.

Oklahoma got a two-run homer in the first inning from Juliana Hutchens to take the lead and piled up eight runs in the fourth inning to end it early at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

Rowan was held to two hits by two Oklahoma pitchers. Reese Poole singled in the first inning, while Leah Troutman singled in the second.

Poole was the losing pitcher, striking out one and walking one. She was relieved by Regan Williams in the fourth inning.

While the loss was lopsided, it’s still just one loss.  Rowan (1-1) is still in good shape to advance from pool play to the elimination rounds. The top four teams from each of the five-team pools will advance.

Rowan plays at 7 tonight against New Jersey and will be assured of advancing to the next round if it wins.

New Jersey lost 3-1 to Oklahoma on Wednesday and fell 5-2 to Nevada on Thursday.

In other games on Thursday, Missouri topped Texas 5-3 and Virginia improved to 2-0 with a 4-1 win over Arizona.

The other games today are Nevada vs. Indiana at 10 a.m.; New York vs. Texas at 1 p.m., and Arizona vs. Missouri at 4 p.m.

In the Jessica Mendoza Pool, Oklahoma is 2-0 and Nevada is 1-0. Rowan is 1-1. New Jersey is 0-2, while Indiana is 0-1.

Rowan will be off Saturday and will play its final pool game at 1 p.m. on Sunday against Nevada.

Pool games are on ESPN+.

 

Oklahoma       200   8   —   10   9    1

Rowan LL       000   0   —    0     2   2

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Gray mixture under Bell Tower Green will help grass withstand trampling

HPC approves platform, tunnel installation at train station; new street light near ‘Fame’

Charlotte, Wake County growing fast, according to Census figures

Steelers, Patriots win preseason games

Comments

Local

Gray mixture under Bell Tower Green will help grass withstand trampling

Local

HPC approves platform, tunnel installation at train station; new street light near ‘Fame’

News

Charlotte, Wake County growing fast, according to Census figures

Nation/World

Census shows US is diversifying

Local

Court of Appeals overturns multimillion-dollar ruling against Mooresville oral surgeon accused of affair with nurse

Local

Little League softball: Rowan loses in pool play

Kannapolis

Kannapolis breaks ground on new mixed-use development, celebrates completion of Vida

News

NC House approves budget with veto-proof support

Local

Quotes of the week

Sports

Henley’s 62 leads Wyndham Championship

Local

2020 Census data show Rowan County grew by 6% in previous decade

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 12

Crime

Salisbury man sentenced to federal prison for possessing weapon as convicted felon

Education

‘Like riding a bike’: RSS school year starts with five-day instruction, masks optional

Coronavirus

Rowan County Jail’s COVID-19 outbreak grows to largest yet

Local

OctoberTour’s Bank Street Festival will expand with outdoor cafe, new vendors, kid’s corner

Coronavirus

Citing concerns over rising case numbers, Health Board recommends masks for all

Education

Center for Environment’s Summer Explorations engage students in environmental matters

China Grove

China Grove Town Council approves two major housing developments, townhomes

Education

Education briefs: RSS hosts beginning teacher conference 

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: North’s numbers are down, but talent still abounds

David Freeze

Freeze: Why biking adventures are so much fun

Local

Jessica Cloward looking to build trust, unity throughout city if elected to council