expand
Ad Spot

August 15, 2021

Little League softball: Rowan improves to 2-1 in pool play

By Post Sports

Published 8:28 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

Staff report

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Rowan Little League’s 12U softball team bounced back from a lopsided loss and held off New Jersey 5-2 on Friday night in the World Series.

The victory on Stallings Field at Elm Street Park lifted Rowan to 2-1 in pool play. Other records in Rowan’s Jessica Mendoza Pool are Oklahoma (2-0), Nevada (2-0), New Jersey (1-3) and Indiana (0-3).  Indiana won’t advance to the next round.

Rowan won against Indiana and New Jersey. The loss was to Oklahoma. Rowan is off Saturday and returns to action on Sunday for its final pool game against Nevada. That game will be streamed on ESPN+ at 1 p.m.

In Friday night’s game, Reese Poole pitched a complete game, walking three and striking out three. New Jersey had seven hits.

Rowan’s advantage was on defense. Rowan wasn’t charged with an error, while New Jersey made five.

Rowan was the visiting team and jumped out front with two runs in the top of the first. Poole and Jordan Dry had singles in the inning.

New Jersey scored a run in the second and Rowan maintained that 2-1 lead to the top of the fifth. Rowan scored four in the fifth. Myla McNeely hit the double that set up the big inning, and Eva Shue singled home a run.

New Jersey scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and got the tying run to the plate in the sixth. Poole caught a popup for the final out.

Rowan will be playing Monday on TV on one of the ESPN networks. Rowan’s seed, opponent, network and game time will be determined by what happens on Saturday and Sunday.

 

Rowan                200   030    — 5   5   0

New Jersey        010   010     — 2   7    5

 

Jennie Finch Pool — Missouri 3-1, Texas 2-1, Virginia 2-1, New York 1-2, Arizona 0-3

Jessica Mendoza Pool — Oklahoma 2-0, Nevada 2-0, Rowan Little League 2-1, New Jersey 1-3, Indiana 0-3

Saturday scores: Missouri  2, New York 0.  New Jersey 2, Indiana o. Texas 4, Virginia 2. Oklahoma vs. Nevada

Sunday: Arizona vs. Texas, Nevada vs. Rowan Little League, Oklahoma vs. Indiana, New York vs. Virginia

Top 4 in each pool advance.

Monday: Elimination games at 10, 1, 4 and 7.

Tuesday: Semifinals at 4 and 7.

Wednesday: Third-place game at 1. Championship game at 5 on ESPN.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

‘We just need more time’: Demolition plan gives Eaman Park residents until Sept. 6 to vacate apartments

1,000 rubber ducks race for glory at ‘the Bullhole’

Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

Some towns, cities in Rowan top countywide 6% growth rate

Comments

Local

‘We just need more time’: Demolition plan gives Eaman Park residents until Sept. 6 to vacate apartments

Local

1,000 rubber ducks race for glory at ‘the Bullhole’

Coronavirus

Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

China Grove

Some towns, cities in Rowan top countywide 6% growth rate

High School

Resilient Higgins coached boys and girls champions

Local

Local candidates make pitches to Democrats during Rowan party’s annual festival

Sports

Henley shoots 69, leads by 3 heading into final round of Wyndham Championship

Local

Commissioners to hold public hearing on Reaper’s Realm rezoning request, consider future of haunt

Business

Blast-It-All celebrates 50 years in business

David Freeze

David Freeze: Ride stays hot, hilly as trek continues along Texas border

Local

Salisbury VA adopts the Intermediate Care Technician program

Lifestyle

Through summer internship at Wallace & Graham, Sara Pross follows her father’s legacy

Lifestyle

Library’s Summer Reading Program ends with prizes

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury Community Foundation accepting applications for grant funding

Lifestyle

A hidden jewel: Wing Haven a tranquil oasis for the soul

Crime

Man, woman arrested after car chase, break-in at Sheetz

High School

Lightning disrupts Rowan County Football Jamboree

Sports

Henley maintains lead at halfway point of Wyndham Championship

Nation/World

Forest Service maxed out as wildfires stretch across western states

Business

Small gains leave Dow, S&P 500 at new highs

Coronavirus

Raleigh mandates masks; vaccinated city workers to get $250

Nation/World

Rush of troops to Kabul tests withdrawal deadline

Coronavirus

More cities requiring proof of vaccination

Nation/World

Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida