August 15, 2021

Letter: Why aren’t they talking about low rates of deaths?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 15, 2021

I’m writing to ask a question.

Why are Biden, the Democratic Party and fake news not talking about the precedence of deaths compared to the numbers of cases of the delta virus? It is less than the flu. There’s no lockdown, mask or forced vaccinations for the flu! Black and Hispanic Americans have lower rates of vaccination than whites, and that is their right. No one should be able to force people to be vaccinated.

Also check to see what they said about the unvaccinated before they found the rates of vaccinated. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was recorded saying she wants to reinstate all the rules in 2020 for 2022. Are you sure you want our children growing up in a socialist country like China, North Korea or Cuba? Please pray about it and for our country. Research what I have said.

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove

