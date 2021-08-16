High school volleyball: Monday’s roundup

Staff report

Monday’s roundup …

North Rowan opened the volleyball season with a 25-15, 25-14 and 25-22 win against former conference rival Albemarle.

Chloee Stoner served for 15 points for the Cavaliers. Hannah Wilkerson served for nine points, and Ella Jones and Reya Shaw served for eight each.

•••

South Rowan opened with a five-set loss to Mount Pleasant.

Leah Rymer had 35 assists. Cameron Black had nine kills and 34 digs. Avery Welch had five kills.

South put up some extraordinary digs totals in an intense match — Payton Black (56), Kali Nelson (45) and Meredith Faw (30).

•••

Salisbury was swept by former conference rival North Davidson 25-10, 25-13 and 25-10.

Ashley Yang had six assists. Brooke Cunningham had four kills and three aces. Katie Peeler had 10 digs.

Salisbury is scheduled to host South Rowan Tuesday.

•••

East Rowan won 3-1 at A.L. Brown. East’s jayvees also were winners

In openers on Tuesday, West Rowan is at South Iredell and Carson is home against Hickory Ridge.