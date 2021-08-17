City Council to discuss purchase of new fire rescue truck; enter into closed session

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — City Council members will meet virtually today to consider purchasing a new fire truck from Virginia-based Atlantic Emergency Solutions.

Council members have returned to virtual meetings, and today’s will be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Twitter account and Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period must sign up by 5 p.m. today by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

Included in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, which was passed in June, is nearly $1.18 million to cover the cost of a new fire rescue engine. If additional funds are needed, the city will appropriate them in the 2022-23 budget.

The city has received a proposal from Atlantic Emergency Solutions to purchase a fire truck for $1.17 million. The quote, which was received July 26, is good for 30 days. If the city agrees to move forward with the purchase, there’s an estimated build time of 14.5 months.

Also at the meeting, the council will enter into a closed session meeting to discuss a personnel-related issue.

Other items on the agenda:

• The city will discuss the implementation of a special revenue fund in the budget for federal American Rescue Plan funds. Salisbury will receive a total of $7.23 million, with $3.61 million of the amount received last week. While city leaders have been awaiting more specific guidance on acceptable uses for the funds, eligible costs include those related to public health expenditures, lost revenue, premium pay for essential workers and infrastructure investments. The council has not yet approved any uses for the funds.

• Council members will consider adopting a budget ordinance in the amount of $36,442 in the water/sewer fund to award a contract to Buckeye Bridge, LLC, to construct a water main extension on Peeler Road. The total cost of the project is $616,442, with the developer covering 50%.

• Council will consider a right-of-way encroachment by AT&T for the installation of a hand hole and fiber near 127 South Main St. Council members will also consider a similar request from Spectrum to install directional bore duct on Airport Road.

