expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Letter: Hold public hearings for redistricting in Salisbury or Rowan County

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Time and again, politicians in Raleigh have shown contempt for transparency and public engagement on issues that affect residents of North Carolina.

Now they are tasked with drawing our congressional and state legislative maps. We cannot afford to let them shut us out of the redistricting process, which will impact our elections, and the important issues that the legislature addresses, for the next decade. The legislature must immediately set out a full schedule of public hearings on redistricting that allows all North Carolinians the opportunity to participate both virtually and in person.

The 2011 redistricting occurred with little public input and was drafted by politicians and consultants who divided our communities based on race and partisanship. We need and want a more fair and transparent process that does not result in voter confusion and lengthy litigation. Eric Holder has labeled North Carolina as ground zero for racial justice and gerrymandering. If you are concerned about the lack of transparency join me in calling on State Reps. Harry Warren, Julia Howard and Wayne Sasser and State Sen. Carl Ford. Info can be found at ncleg.gov. Join me in asking for public hearings here in Salisbury/Rowan County and across North Carolina.

To ensure a fair and transparent process, public hearings should be held across the state both before and after redistricting maps are proposed in enough locations that all North Carolinians have a reasonable opportunity to participate. In-person hearings should be held outside of standard working hours and notices should be provided for all in-person public comment opportunities at least one week in advance. Opportunities for virtual and online comment should also be widely available throughout the process, especially in light of the ongoing dangers of COVID-19.

— Beth Foreman

Salisbury

More News

Blotter: Salisbury woman charged after complaints about narcotics in eastern Rowan County

County commissioners find solution for future of Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail after hours of debate

Large crowd fills commissioners chambers as county considers Reaper’s Realm haunted house rezoning

City Council to discuss purchase of new fire rescue truck; enter into closed session

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman charged after complaints about narcotics in eastern Rowan County

Business

County commissioners find solution for future of Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail after hours of debate

Business

Large crowd fills commissioners chambers as county considers Reaper’s Realm haunted house rezoning

Local

City Council to discuss purchase of new fire rescue truck; enter into closed session

Elections

Council candidate Nalini Joseph looks to use decades of experience in courts if elected

News

David Freeze: A lot of hard riding with more false summits

Elections

Political Notebook: Democrats in 2022 Senate race talk to voters in Kannapolis

Education

Livingstone College awarded $500,000 federal grant for Carnegie library

Coronavirus

Eighth August death in Rowan County attributed to COVID-19

Local

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host senior fraud prevention workshop

Local

Historic Salisbury Foundation receives lot for public use next to cemetery containing ‘Fame’

Crime

Blotter: Employees robbed at Salisbury fish arcade

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for list of 2019 drug charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: How many COVID-19 infections are breakthrough cases?

Nation/World

Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

Nation/World

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

Local

‘We just need more time’: Demolition plan gives Eaman Park residents until Sept. 6 to vacate apartments

Local

1,000 rubber ducks race for glory at ‘the Bullhole’

Coronavirus

Novant Health asks people to avoid emergency room for COVID-19 tests

China Grove

Some towns, cities in Rowan top countywide 6% growth rate

High School

Resilient Higgins coached boys and girls champions

Local

Local candidates make pitches to Democrats during Rowan party’s annual festival

Sports

Henley shoots 69, leads by 3 heading into final round of Wyndham Championship

Local

Commissioners to hold public hearing on Reaper’s Realm rezoning request, consider future of haunt