Area Sports Briefs: Salisbury gets volleyball and soccer wins

From staff reports

Salisbury picked up its first volleyball win of the season on Wednesday by beating Albemarle 25-14, 25-8 and 25-11.

Katie Peeler had 13 aces and six digs for the Hornets (1-2).

Ashley Yang had six kills and five digs. Ava Morris had five aces and three kills. Brooke Cunningham had three aces and five kills.

Grace Blackwell had five assists. Mallory Link had five kills. Riley Peltz had six kills.

•••

A.L. Brown (1-1) swept North Rowan in volleyball on Wednesday 25-12, 25-18 and 25-17.

Hannah Wilkerson served for eight points for the Cavaliers (1-1).

HS boys soccer

West Rowan lost 2-0 to Statesville on Wednesday.

Luis Cruz and Jose Hernandez split time in goal for the Falcons.

•••

Salisbury topped West Stanly 4-2 on Wednesday.

Salisbury improved to 2-0 on the season with a hard-fought victory over the Colts.

The Hornets got on the board first as Daniel Cuevas found a streaking Brayan Avilez, who beat the keeper to open the scoring.

West Stanly stormed back to level the match moments later to provide a 1-all halftime score.

Salisbury fell behind for the first time of the season eight minutes into the match as West Stanly converted a penalty kick to make it 2-1.

“We had every reason to hang our heads, and maybe even doubt ourselves, following a lackluster performance against West and facing a deficit in match number two,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “Every team is different, so I was unsure about how we would respond. To be honest, the final surge exceeded my expectations.”

Following a foul just outside the box, sophomore Carlos Henriquez sent a perfect set piece ball to Will Webb who converted the header to make it 2-2.

Salisbury continued the push and Webb scored his second goal of the contest on a penalty kick to give SHS the lead back, 3-2.

Just inside the 70-minute mark, Avilez recorded his brace on an assist from Webb to close the scoring.

In addition to the goal scorers, Salisbury got excellent play from Yatti Avilez and Bennett Clark.

Next u is a rematch at West Rowan on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Local golf

GARS members played at Rolling Hills this week.

Low ‘A’Flight player was Allen Hammill with a net of 59.45.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Bobby Clark with a net of 62.21. Low ‘C’Flight player was Bobby Miller with a net of 57.94. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Randy Lipe with a net of 65.16. Hammill shot a 71 for low gross, whileMiller won low net.

Four members shot their age or better .

Mel Smith, 76, shot a 72. Clark, 81, shot a 76. Ben Moore, 84, shot an 84. Buddy Barger, 87, shot an 85.

Hammill and Edgar Osborne eagled the par-5 14th.

Miller eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole. Linn Safley eagled the par-4 No. 13 hole.

•••

In McCanless Couples play, Don Carpenter and Azalee & David Huneycutt captured first place.

Following in hot pursuit were Calvin Smith and Bev & Ty Cobb.

Crystal Clement had closest to the pin, while Bev Cobb had longest putt.