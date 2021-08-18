expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

North Carolina’s federal lawmakers criticize President Biden’s remarks about Afghanistan collapse

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — North Carolina’s federal lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden’s ongoing decisions regarding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan following a Taliban takeover.

Biden addressed the nation Monday to double-down on his decision to continue withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan, placing the blame on political leaders in Afghanistan who “gave up and fled the country” and a collapse of the Afghanistan military. The U.S. embassy was fully evacuated by Sunday evening following the takeover, and Biden said Monday 6,000 troops will be deployed to continue withdrawing U.S. personnel.

Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican and former chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said he did not agree with Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces as he was concerned his administration, like former President Donald Trump’s administration, had not fully considered the consequences of doing so prematurely. He criticized the current administration for not presenting Congress and the American people with a plan.

“It is now abundantly clear there was no plan,” Burr said. “Determined to follow an arbitrary timeline based on messaging rather than military priorities, this administration’s callous negligence directly contributed to this catastrophic failure. In fact, the only person who seems to believe this situation couldn’t have been prevented is the president who bears responsibility for it.”

Burr said Biden’s decision left the nation’s allies to fend for themselves amid a growing humanitarian crisis, leaving the nation’s credibility “tattered” and promises broken.

Similarly, Sen. Thom Tillis, another Republican, criticized the nation’s commander-in-chief for creating a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and deflecting responsibility.

“The American people will care that President Biden was repeatedly warned by military leaders that his arbitrary and inflexible withdrawal would be an unmitigated disaster and he ignored them,” Tillis said. “The American people will care that President Biden’s reckless abandonment paves the path for the reconstitution of al-Qaeda and other terrorists in Afghanistan, who will once again try to target and murder Americans. As noted by our top generals, it’s a matter of when, not if.”

Tillis also said he had serious concerns with the withdrawal under Trump’s administration as well, but “also understood we could not stay in Afghanistan forever.”

“There is also a right way and a wrong way to withdraw,” Tillis said. “Biden chose the wrong way, setting his own arbitrary deadline and having no plan in place to ensure our withdrawal would be safe, orderly and based on conditions on the ground.”

Calling for more transparency, Tillis said all presidents make mistakes, but “this is a grave one.”

“But the testament of a good leader is to acknowledge their mistake and work to correct it,” Tillis said. “President Biden instead chose to hide when things got tough, and then deflected all responsibility after he was shamed into finally addressing the nation after a week of silence.”

Rep. Ted Budd, a Republican who represents North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District encompassing Rowan County, shared his thoughts via Twitter following Biden’s speech Monday. Budd called what’s unfolding in Afghanistan “a national embarrassment.”

“America in retreat. The sacrifice of our brave soldiers wasted. Our friends left high & dry. Innocent women & children brutalized. President Biden’s weakness allowed this situation to devolve into disaster,” his tweet stated.

Budd is currently seeking the open U.S. Senate seat for North Carolina in 2022, when Burr’s term expires. In July, Budd received an endorsement from Trump. In a follow-up tweet, Budd referenced the previous administration, stating that America “used to have a president that put America first & showed strength to our enemies.”

“There is no way our country would be facing such a catastrophe if President Trump was conducting the orderly exit from Afghanistan he planned as commander in chief,” Budd’s tweet stated.

Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican who represents North Carolina’s 8th congressional district that included Rowan County before the 2020 election, said Biden did not say anywhere in his remarks that his administration takes responsibility for “completely botching the withdrawal.”

“He also failed to lay out any plan to now protect those people and assets, even as troops from Fort Bragg are hastily deployed back into harm’s way to deal with this self-inflicted chaos,” Hudson said in a statement. “The president’s lack of preparation and understanding of the current fallout and furor is an abject failure.”

More News

State Board of Elections will determine county’s voting plans after Rowan board fails to reach consensus

Spencer Police Chief Mike James running for Davidson County sheriff

Gary Pearce: Can Democrats defuse ‘defund the police’?

Panthers trade tackle Little to Dolphins

Comments

Elections

State Board of Elections will determine county’s voting plans after Rowan board fails to reach consensus

Local

Spencer Police Chief Mike James running for Davidson County sheriff

Education

36% of Catawba College students vaccinated as classes begin

Nation/World

North Carolina’s federal lawmakers criticize President Biden’s remarks about Afghanistan collapse

Local

City to purchase new fire rescue truck, monitor status of pandemic for Cheerwine Festival

Nation/World

Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

Nation/World

‘Do not give up’: Americans help Afghans in new homeland

Nation/World

Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake rises to 1,941

Nation/World

Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US

News

Proposal to raise North Carolina marriage age to 16 gets OK

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman charged after complaints about narcotics in eastern Rowan County

Business

County commissioners find solution for future of Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail after hours of debate

Business

Large crowd fills commissioners chambers as county considers Reaper’s Realm haunted house rezoning

Local

City Council to discuss purchase of new fire rescue truck; enter into closed session

Elections

Council candidate Nalini Joseph looks to use decades of experience in courts if elected

News

David Freeze: A lot of hard riding with more false summits

Elections

Political Notebook: Democrats in 2022 Senate race talk to voters in Kannapolis

Education

Livingstone College awarded $500,000 federal grant for Carnegie library

Coronavirus

Eighth August death in Rowan County attributed to COVID-19

Local

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center to host senior fraud prevention workshop

Local

Historic Salisbury Foundation receives lot for public use next to cemetery containing ‘Fame’

Crime

Blotter: Employees robbed at Salisbury fish arcade

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for list of 2019 drug charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: How many COVID-19 infections are breakthrough cases?