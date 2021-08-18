RSS calls emergency school board meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education has called an emergency meeting to be held at 4 p.m. today.

The only agenda item listed is COVID-19 safety protocols. Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at 3 p.m. in reference to continually rising cases, including in children.

The school board adopted a policy on July 12 making masks optional. At that point, the vote was in defiance of state orders, but masks were made optional indoors a week later for the school year. The district is complying with a federal order that requires masks to be worn on public transportation, including school buses. The district started classes a week ago.

The board’s decision to make masks optional passed 5-2, with Alisha Byrd-Clark and Jean Kennedy opposing the action.

Current guidance from the state strongly recommends masks, but about half of the state’s students are attending schools that do not require them or will begin classes soon.

The state is nearing two months of rising COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, which reproduces more efficiently in hosts and spreads more easily. On Monday, the RSS reported three cases in students and 19 in employees. There were 271 students and 30 staff quarantined. It was also the first COVID-19 report of the school year.

About half of RSS staff have been vaccinated, but most students are not eligible to receive the shot.

Today’s meeting will be held at the Wallace Educational Forum, 500 North Main St. It will also be live-streamed at vimeo.com/rssboe.