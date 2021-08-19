expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2021

High school football: North at East football canceled

By Post Sports

Published 8:33 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan and North Rowan will have to wait another week to start the football season.

Their game scheduled for Friday in Granite Quarry was canceled on Thursday afternoon.

East’s new AD David Andrews explained that while East’s football team is healthy, many players are in quarantine due to COVID contract tracing from their classes.

North and East have different open dates, so the non-conference game is unlikely to be made up, reducing both teams to nine-game seasons.

North, which has about 40 players in the program, isn’t fielding a jayvee squad this year. East does have a jayvee team but was unable to schedule another opponent on Thursday.

North Rowan is scheduled to host South Rowan next week, while East is scheduled to play at North Stanly.

 

 

 

 

More News

High school football: North at East football canceled

Rowan County averaging triple-digit COVID-19 case increases

Judge orders release of police video captured during county commissioner’s arrest

By 4-2 count, RSS Board of Education reverses course, makes masks mandatory

Comments

Coronavirus

Rowan County averaging triple-digit COVID-19 case increases

Crime

Judge orders release of police video captured during county commissioner’s arrest

Education

By 4-2 count, RSS Board of Education reverses course, makes masks mandatory

Local

Former Rowan Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Brady remembered as dependable, giving

David Freeze

David Freeze: A milkshake, tune-up and good conversation

News

Former councilman Kenny Hardin again fielding complaints of rodents in the West End

Business

Special cantaloupe concoction brewed by New Sarum pays homage to generous farmer

Education

Education briefs: RCCC Small Business Center relocates

Education

Partners in Learning holding special needs fashion show outdoors

Education

Sacred Heart starts classes

High School

High school football preview: West-Salisbury clash the highlight of Week 1

Kannapolis

Kyle Seager’s homer helps Seattle top Texas

Elections

Councilman David Post drawing on record of accomplishments for re-election

Nation/World

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

Nation/World

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Nation/World

Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake

Landis

Landis Fire Department temporarily halts operations because of positive COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow by three; Number, size of virus outbreaks grow

BREAKING NEWS

RSS Board of Education votes to make masks mandatory indoors for two weeks

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 18

Elections

State Board of Elections will determine county’s voting plans after Rowan board fails to reach consensus

Local

Spencer Police Chief Mike James running for Davidson County sheriff

Education

36% of Catawba College students vaccinated as classes begin

Nation/World

North Carolina’s federal lawmakers criticize President Biden’s remarks about Afghanistan collapse