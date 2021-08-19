Sacred Heart starts classes

SALISBURY — Sacred Heart Catholic School began a full day of classes on Wednesday after three half-days of welcoming its students back to school.

Sacred Heart School is a parochial school open to all children of all faiths from junior kindergarten through eighth grade.

Principal Erin Brinkley is new to the principal position this year, but not to Sacred Heart and not their administrative team. She stepped into her role after 10 years of experience in the classroom, as dean of students, and as an administrative seam member.

“We have spent all summer again continuing to make our campus even more safe and preparing for a fantastic year of learning,” Brinkley said “Our fine arts program continues to grow as well. We have two new teachers in our art classroom, one new teacher in our music department and we are adding theater/drama to our middle school flex electives with a new drama teacher. In addition, we have hired a program coordinator to lead our education in virtues and leadership classes. We want to educate their minds, but we cannot forget to educate their hearts.”

Sacred Heart offers personal school tours all days of the week. Financial assistance is available to families who qualify for need. The school also participate in the N.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program. Sacred Heart still has a few openings for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information, call 704-633-2841, email Camile Denhard (admission director) at cdenhard@ salisburycatholicschool.org or visit www.salisburycatholicschool. org.