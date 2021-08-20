High school sports roundup: Tonight’s North-East football game called off

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan and North Rowan will have to wait another week to start the football season.

Their game scheduled for tonight in Granite Quarry was canceled on Thursday afternoon.

East’s new athletic director David Andrews explained that while East’s football team is healthy, a large number of Mustangs are in quarantine due to COVID contact tracing from their classes.

North and East have different open dates, so the non-conference game is unlikely to be made up, reducing both teams to nine-game seasons.

North, which has smaller numbers than usual this season, isn’t fielding a jayvee squad. East does have a jayvee team but was unable to schedule another opponent for Thursday.

North Rowan is scheduled to host South Rowan next week, while East is scheduled to play at North Stanly.

•••

The Mooresville-Davie varsity and jayvee football games scheduled for Thursday and tonight were “postponed indefinitely,” so there’s still hope they’ll be made up.

Head football coach Tim Devericks has replaced Mike Absher as Davie’s AD, with assistant Bruce Wallace moving up to varsity head boys basketball coach.

•••

It’s likely there will be more announcements on football postponements/cancellations today.

•••

The Carson-Statesville jayvee football game scheduled for Thursday was a casualty of lightning, not COVID. The Cougars never got off the bus at Statesville.

•••

Salisbury’s jayvee football team won 22-0 Thursday against West Rowan in a game shortened by lightning.

•••

South Rowan’s jayvee football team lost 32-0 to Concord on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

South Rowan won 25-5, 25-8 and 25-11 against A.L. Brown on Thursday.

Cameron Black had seven aces, six kills and six digs for the Raiders (2-1). Kali Nelson had eight kills. Payton Black had six digs. Leah Rymer had six aces, four kills and 16 assists. Emma Owens had 12 assists and four kills.

•••

South Rowan’s jayvees won against A.L. Brown.

Laney Beaver had seven kills. Laurel Everett had seven kills. Jamilyn Rollins had five aces. Av Hinson had 16 assists.

•••

West Rowan (2-0) swept Mount Tabor 25-12, 25-10 and 25-9 on Thursday.

•••

East Rowan (2-0) swept Robinson on Thursday.

•••

Carson lost its opening match 3-1 to Hickory Ridge.

•••

Eastern Randolph swept North Rowan (1-2) on Thursday.