High school football: South wins; Carson battles but comes up short

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Carson took the opening kickoff of opening night and marched 84 yards, keeping the ball 10 minutes and taking an 8-0 lead against visiting Statesville.

That’s called executing the game plan.

Carson was able to stay in the game with the high-powered Greyhounds, but ultimately lost 41-30.

“It was another wild one with Statesville,” Carson head coach Daniel Crosby said. “They’re just so fast and we knew we had to play keepaway from them. For most of the night, our guys carried out the plan and did what we knew we had to do.”

Carson was down 12 players in the overall program due to COVID quarantines, but was thankful to be able to play on a night when West Rowan, Salisbury, North Rowan, East Rowan and Davie did not.

“It hurt our depth,”Crosby said. “We were missing two defensive starters and they’re also backups on offense. Things like that. We had to use four different offensive line combinations this week. But very happy that we got the chance to play, and we competed well.”

With new quarterback Hunter Burris, Carson moved the ball on almost every possession, racking up rushing yards.

Down 14-8, Carson scored with 30 seconds left before halftime, tacked on another 2-point conversion and appeared certain to take the halftime lead. But Statesville scored on the last play of the half, coming down with a jump ball in the end zone.

“Four or five guys were, and they got it,” Crosby said.

Statesville scored after the second-half kickoff to lead 28-16. Carson got back to