August 21, 2021

Life will imitate art again next year when the Cubs and Reds play on the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Reds, Cubs to play at Field of Dreams site in 2022

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 21, 2021

Associated Press

There will be more major league magic at the Field of Dreams site when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for a game next season.

The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.

That follows the inaugural game at the site last week. The Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller over the New York Yankees before about 8,000 fans at the temporary field in the first major league game ever played in the state.

The original movie site was too small for a standard game, leading to use of the made-for-the-moment ballpark. The bullpens were designed to mimic those at old Comiskey Park, the former home of the White Sox.

“That storied setting was brought to life so unforgettably in last week’s inaugural game, and we can’t wait to experience that excitement when we play the Cubs there next August,” Reds President Phil Castellini said. Cincinnati will be the home team in the game.

___

