Marcus Hamilton and the cartoonists are coming

August 22, 2021

"Dennis the Menace" cartoonist Marcus Hamilton will be at Waterworks

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

Waterworks Visual Arts Center invites the public to double header events featuring “Dennis the Menace” cartoonist Marcus Hamilton of Mint Hill and animation artist Eddie Pittman, known for his work on Disney’s “Mulan,” “Tarzan,” “Lilo & Stitch” and others. Both events will be free of charge, and held at Waterworks. Seating is limited, so please reserve yours by calling 704-636-1882.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, at 12:30 p.m., Marcus Hamilton will illuminate visitors to his artistic collections named, “Two Dream Careers: From Illustrator to Cartoonist,” now showing as part of Waterworks’ summer exhibition, IMAGINE. During this third segment of the museum’s Summer Artists Series, Hamilton will sign his original Dennis the Menace self-portrait, which he gifted to Waterworks Visual Arts Center in 1998.

Returning on Saturday, Aug. 28, Marcus Hamilton will be joined by members of the Southeast Chapter of the National Cartoonists Society. Following their business agenda at the arts center, their meeting will open up to the public at 1 p.m. for the keynote address by cartoonist and animation artist, Eddie Pittman. Pittman animated such favorites as “Mulan,” “Tarzan,” “Lilo & Stitch,” “Fantasia 2000,” and “The Emperor’s New Groove.” Additionally, he was a story artist for “Veggie Tales” and “Phineas and Ferb,” and was the voice of Darth Vader in “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars.”

Visitors will want to stay to enjoy all three artist collections comprising IMAGINE. Natacha Sochat’s EYE AM WITNESS are paintings whose subjects began as miniature (1-2 inches tall) sculptural eye figurines, which then inspired the Eye am Witness project. Charlotte artist Ráed Al-Rawi paints surrealist visions of flying animals, people, and even “American Pie” across peaceful skies in “Coming to a Farm Near You.”

Waterworks Visual Arts Center is located at 123 East Liberty St. in Salisbury. Go to www.waterworks.org or call 704-636-1882 with questions. Visiting the galleries is free.

