August 22, 2021

RSS administration to recommend state COVID-19 testing program

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools administration on Monday will recommend the Board of Education sign up for a rapid COVID-19 testing program.

The issue is on the agenda for Monday’s regular board meeting. The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Wallace Educational Forum. It can also be viewed remotely via vimeo.com/rssboe.

The board reviewed the issue at its last regular meeting and opted to request more information before directing administration to opt in.

The program offers state-funded rapid tests for staff and students on a voluntary basis. The district has to opt in by Sept. 13. The tests offered would be weekly screenings for the general population and diagnostic testing for people who show symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The tests would allow the district to identify asymptomatic infections and more quickly diagnose people with symptoms.

The district would require parent permission for a student to be tested. The testing vendor is biotech company Ginkgo, which is based in Boston.

The testing was a discussion topic earlier this month. Board member Dean Hunter requested the administration bring back more information on the program before the board vote to opt in.

In other meeting items:

• The meeting will be member Susan Cox’s last, and the board intends to honor her during the meeting. She announced her resignation Aug. 9, less than a year into her current term. She intends to move to Guilford County to be closer to her family. Cox did not want to win her current term and endorsed her opponent after she couldn’t get off the ballot, but she won anyway.

• The board will consider changing meeting dates in November and December to single dates on Nov. 13 and Dec. 15, respectively. The board meets twice per month most of the year.

