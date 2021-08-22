expand
Ad Spot

August 22, 2021

Turners Celebrate 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 22, 2021

Revs. William and Patricia Turner of Salisbury, NC celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 14, 2021. They were united in marriage on August 14, 1971 at Fisher’s Memorial United Holy Church,
Durham, ‘NC by The Late Bishop Andrew W. Lawson and The Late Bishop Hudson Fields.
Rev. William Turner retired in 2002 after forty years of teaching at Livingstone College and Rowan-Salisbury Schools. Rev. Patricia Turner retired in 2002 after thirty-five years of teaching, 24 of which were in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
The celebration was held at the J. D. Aymer Center on the campus of Hood Theological Seminary, (from which Mrs. Turner graduated)) Salisbury, NC. The program consisted of the marriage covenant renewal, dinner, and entertainment. Bishop Greg Hargrave, President of the Western NC District Convocation, led the couple in the  marriage covenant  renewal.  Special tributes  were presented  by their daughters, Melody Monroe and Monica Leak, and a grandson, Kenneth Monroe, all of Maryland. Also in attendance was granddaughter, Kendal Monroe. The Turners have another grandson, Kevin Monroe, Jr. and a son-in-law, Kevin Monroe, Sr.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Turners Celebrate 50th Anniversary

RSS quarantines climb to 10% of student population

Editorial: Why are major events still scheduled?

Alexander drawing on architectural experience in seeing ‘the big picture’ in bid for mayor

Comments

Education

RSS quarantines climb to 10% of student population

Elections

Alexander drawing on architectural experience in seeing ‘the big picture’ in bid for mayor

Elections

Heggins looking to record, military career to push big ideas if elected Salisbury mayor

David Freeze

David Freeze: Another good day on the bike while leaving the Texas hills behind

Columns

Ester Marsh: If you’ve got knee pain, plenty of culprits could be to blame

Business

Rowan County lands three entrees in ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ competition

Local

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan at highest point since winter peak

David Freeze

Gotta Run: Police Chief Jerry Stokes

Education

RSS administration to recommend state COVID-19 testing program

Local

Horizons Unlimited kicks off third annual Rowan Creek Week with planetarium, touch pond

Business

Biz roundup: Food Lion No. 10 receives Novant Health wellness award

Lifestyle

Dynamic duo honored with distinguished citizen award from North Carolina Civitans

Education

District attorney’s office offers back to school safety tips

Local

Salisbury’s Redmond hopes to return to work helping Afghans; Lutheran Services also helping refugees

Business

Opening of second location in Kannapolis is a homecoming for Oxford + Lee co-owner

Local

For ‘Big 3,’ Next Generation Sports Academy’s focus is on youth improvement

Nation/World

Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north

Nation/World

IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport

Elections

Redistricting activities heating up as court battles loom

Nation/World

Country singer Tom T. Hall dies at age 85

News

4 dead, 5 still missing after flooding caused by Fred

Coronavirus

Parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine now law in state

Business

State jobless rate inches closer to pre-pandemic level

High School

High school football: South wins; Carson battles but comes up short