August 24, 2021

Full video: Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for driving while impaired

By Staff Report

Published 1:59 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

This is a two-hour video from Salisbury Police officer H.M. Lindquist’s body camera of Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce’s arrest for driving while impaired.

The video starts when Pierce was pulled over and ends when he enters the Rowan County Magistrates Office. It was one of eight videos provided to the Post after a judge ordered the release of footage related to Pierce’s arrest. The Salisbury Post and WBTV petitioned for the release of video footage captured during the incident. In North Carolina, law enforcement agencies are prohibited from releasing footage without a judge’s order.

Other videos provided by the Salisbury Police Department include body cameras from other officers who were on scene, dash cameras on patrol cars and footage of Pierce being processed at the Rowan County magistrate’s office. The Post is uploading Lindquist’s body camera in its entirety because it’s the longest of the eight and provides the most complete picture of the incident.

Pierce was stopped by officer Lindquist around 7:23 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 near the intersection of West Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard after a person reported Pierce as a reckless driver.

Pierce’s driving while impaired charges are still pending in court. He’s next is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22. He’s being represented in court by the Davis Law Firm.

He was first elected to the Rowan County Board of Commissioners in 2012. Pierce won a second and third term in 2016 and 2020, respectively. As a commissioner, Pierce is one of five people who make decisions about county government’s budget, hire and fire the county manager and make other policy decisions.

