expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2021

Stanton, Yankees win 10th straight, cool off Braves 5-1

By Post Sports

Published 11:44 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA — In a historic matchup between two of baseball’s hottest teams, the New York Yankees kept right on rolling.

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the Yankees to their 10th straight victory, cooling off the streaking Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Monday night.

New York snapped the first-place Braves’ own nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row.

“We like winning,” Gary Sánchez, who drove in New York’s other two runs, said through an interpreter. “Winning is fun.”

Stanton homered in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa (4-3) and snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double.

“He’s a unicorn,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He does things every night that are a little bit different than everybody else.”

Sánchez gave New York some insurance with another two-out hit in the eighth, singling through the shift to bring home two more runs.

The Yankees haven’t lost since they played in an Iowa cornfield, giving up a walk-off homer to the White Sox in the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12.

On a field of sweat night in Atlanta — the temperature was 88 degrees at first pitch — Jordan Montgomery (5-5) worked around four walks in his five-inning stint. He limited the Braves to two hits, including a homer by Dansby Swanson.

The Yankees’ bullpen took it from there. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four. Wandy Peralta scattered a couple of hits in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman finished off Atlanta with a 1-2-3 ninth.

“I didn’t have much going today,” Montgomery said. “But we won.”

In the second, Stanton put the Yankees ahead with his 21st homer — going the opposite way with a 387-foot shot into the Chop House restaurant in right.

The Braves tied it in the bottom half with a long ball of their own. Swanson launched a 408-foot drive into the Atlanta bullpen for his 25th homer of the season.

New York went ahead for good in the sixth, taking advantage of Ynoa’s only spurt of wildness.

After plunking DJ LeMahieu with a pitch, Ynoa retired the next two hitters before issuing his only walk of the night to Joey Gallo.

Stanton made the Atlanta pitcher pay, lining a one-hop double off the wall in left to bring home both runners.

Still, Ynoa turned in another strong start in his second appearance since an extended stint on the injured list after hurting his right hand punching a wall in frustration. He allowed four hits, three runs and struck out nine over six innings.

“I feel like every time he goes out there, he’s always down to compete,” Swanson said. “And that’s something I love about him.”

Montgomery was backed up by a couple of stellar defensive plays, including a diving catch by Gallo down the left-field line to rob Guillermo Heredia of a hit in the second. Aaron Judge also made a nice running catch in deep center.

The game was played in a playoff-like atmosphere, with a near-sellout crowd of 39,176 at Truist Park and plenty of “Let’s Go Yankees!” chants to spice things up.

It marked the first matchup between two teams this hot since Sept. 7, 1901, when the Pittsburgh Pirates took a 10-game winning streak into their contest against the Philadelphia Phillies, who had won nine in a row.

The Phillies won 4-1 for their 10th straight victory, but Pittsburgh went on to capture the NL pennant. The first World Series would not be held for two more years.

HEFTY OUTFIELD

The Yankees’ starting outfielders checked in at a combined 19 feet, 6 inches, and 777 pounds.

Left fielder Gallo is listed at 6-5, 250 pounds, Judge (6-7, 282) got the start in center, and Stanton (6-6, 245) played the first six innings in right before being lifted in a double-switch.

“The jumbo package,” Boone called it.

SOROKA’S NEW ROLE

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka, out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon for the second time, took on a new role.

Broadcaster.

Soroka was a guest analyst on the Braves’ telecast, joining Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur in the booth.

“I just hope (Soroka) doesn’t use any words that they don’t understand,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker quipped.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Former closer Zack Britton sustained another injury setback. The left-hander went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left elbow. … Still bothered by a strained left wrist, INF/OF Miguel Andújar was shifted to the 60-day injured list and won’t be eligible to return until Sept. 5. He had to shut down an injury rehab assignment because of lingering pain.

Braves: C Travis d’Arnaud missed his third straight game since going on the paternity list to await the birth of his child. He was again replaced by rookie William Contreras.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 ERA) goes in the finale of the two-game series Tuesday night, making his fifth start for New York since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. He is 2-1 with a 6.55 ERA for his new team.

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.47) tries for his third straight win. He is 4-2 with a 3.59 ERA in 11 career starts against the Yankees. Morton has lasted at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts.

 

More News

Salisbury council candidates gather for informational session about city operations

Sheriff’s Office: Salisbury man turns gun on himself after killing woman with shotgun

Faith Academy starts inaugural school year in former elementary school building

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Comments

Local

Salisbury council candidates gather for informational session about city operations

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Salisbury man turns gun on himself after killing woman with shotgun

Education

Faith Academy starts inaugural school year in former elementary school building

Nation/World

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Education

Public speakers fill school board meeting with comments on masks as rules change for athletes

Local

Hero returns home: Seven decades after being killed in action, Marine buried in Salisbury

Elections

McLaughlin draws on 15 years with Secret Service, store owner experience city council bid

Nation/World

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

Nation/World

Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

Elections

Political Notebook: County boards of elections must allow voter registration for those on felony probation, post-release supervision

Crime

Video shows Pierce threatening police, planning to call in political favors during drunk driving arrest

Local

David Freeze: A good day with a strange ending

High School

High school volleyball: Cougars could be contenders

Coronavirus

Four new Rowan County COVID-19 deaths bring total to 20 in August

Local

Full video: Rowan County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for driving while impaired

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired in confrontation on East Cemetery Street

Local

Ask Us: How was Bell Tower Green Park funded?

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with six felony crimes for identity theft, forgery

Nation/World

22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

Nation/World

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

Crime

Salisbury Police investigating overnight homicide on Carpenters Circle

Education

RSS quarantines climb to 10% of student population

Elections

Alexander drawing on architectural experience in seeing ‘the big picture’ in bid for mayor

Elections

Heggins looking to record, military career to push big ideas if elected Salisbury mayor