Area Sports Roundup: South boys win cross country meet

Staff report

South Rowan’s Eli Julian ran 17:32 to win the pre-conference meet in boys cross country for the South Piedmont Conference on Monday.

South’s Grayson Cromer took third, while South’s Aaron Jones was fifth. Brooks Hubbard (13th) and freshman Brian Hickman (24th) helped the Raiders compile the best team score, with Lake Norman Charter taking second place.

East Rowan’s Thomas Ferguson was fourth and led the Mustangs to third place.

Carson’s James Anderson was sixth. Ethan Wilson was seventh to lead West Rowan runners.

•••

Lake Norman Charter finished 1-2-3-4 to easily win the girls meet.

Carson’s Camden Corley led Rowan runners with a sixth-place finish and led the Cougar girls to second place. Carson’s Makayla Borst was eighth, while Kendall Barbee was ninth.

East Rowan’s Leah Edwards was seventh.

West Rowan’s Katie Roberts was 10th.

Mackenzie Chabala was 16th and led South runners.

•••

In Tuesday’s pre-conference feet for the Central Carolina Conference in girls cross country, Salisbury’s Sutton Webb won in 20:54.

East Davidson won the team scoring.

South Davidson won the boys meet.

Salisbury’s boys placed third.

Salisbury’s Jake Denhard ran 18:30 for second place, while Will Koontz was third in 19:40.

North Rowan’s Micah Nyugen placed seventh.

BASEBALL

West Rowan pitcher Casey Gouge announced a commitment to the Naval Academy.

A story is upcoming.

•••

Former Catawba player Henderson Lentz (North Rowan) has worked this summer for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in game operations, ticketing, sales, marketing and promotions.

He helped put together the Cannon Ballers’ Salisbury Community Night game in July.

GIRLS TENNIS

East Rowan lost 6-3 to Concord on Tuesday in a South Piedmont Conference match.

Sisters Lauren Whisnant and Lindsey Whisnant won No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches for the Mustangs and teamed for a doubles victory.

VOLLEYBALL

South Rowan rolled in a non-conference match against Robinson 25-16, 25-14 and 25-15 on Tuesday.

Payton Black had 15 digs for the Raiders (4-1). Meredith Faw had seven digs and 11 kills. Kali Nelson had six digs. Emma Owens had 33 assists. Cameron Black had 14 kills. Ava Huffman and Avery Welch had six kills each.

•••

East Rowan lost to West Stanly 25-17, 25-16 and 25-7 on Monday.

Leah Hinceman had seven kills, 14 digs and four aces. Riley Hill had 13 digs. Erica Wagner and CJ Lytton had eight assists each.

East (4-1) bounced back to beat North Stanly in four sets on Tuesday.

•••

West Rowan (5-1) won 25-21, 25-12, 23-25 and 25-17 on Tuesday against West Forsyth.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne was voted as the favorite for the upcoming season by SAC coaches. The Bears got five of the nine first-place votes.

Wingate was picked second, while Newberry and Tusculum round out the top four.

Rounding out the poll were Carson-Newman, Limestone, Mars Hill, UVa Wise and Catawba.

The 2021 SAC football season kicks off on Thursday, September 2 with Wingate, Mars Hill, and Carson-Newman hosting non-conference games. The remaining six teams will suit up for season openers on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Instead of a preseason all-conference team, the SAC issued a “Players to Watch” list.

Catawba players on the list are QB Ken Avent, WR Kujuan Pryor, OT Demetrius Blackwell, DL John Oxce, S D’Verick Daniel, LB Christian Bennett (East Rowan), K/P Clayton Crile, RS Rasheed Singleton and LS Keaton Chambers.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SAC coaches voted Wingate as the favorite for the upcoming season.

Next were Anderson, Carson-Newman, Queens and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Catawba was picked 11th in the 13-team league.

The 2021-22 SAC Women’s Volleyball season starts Sept. 7.

LOCAL GOLF

GARS members played the fourth round of the GARA Annual ABCD Tournament at Lexington Golf Club.

‘A’ Flight winner was Mel Smith with a net of 62.99. ‘A’ Flight low gross winner was Gus Andrews.

‘B’ Flight winner was Dickie Peeler with a net of 64.59. ‘B’ Flight low gross winner was Jerry Teter.

‘C’ Flight winner was John Cress with a net of 65.77. ‘C’ Flight low gross winner was Ken Safrit.

‘D’ Flight winner was John Mitchell with a net of 66.55. ‘D’ Flight low gross winner was Chuck Jones.

Five members shot their age or better.

Smith, 76, shot a 75. Andrews, 77, shot a 75. Bobby Clark, 81, shot an 81. Frank Masingo, 85, shot an 84. Buddy Barger, 87, shot an 85.