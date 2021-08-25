expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2021

Virus straining NC hospitals: ‘We don’t want your business’

By News Service Report

Published 11:21 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By Bryan Anderson
Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — Raleigh-area hospitals in North Carolina are sounding the alarm as younger and otherwise healthy adults are increasingly being hospitalized due to COVID-19. The combination of the more contagious delta variant, residents’ continued refusal to get vaccinated and ongoing staffing shortages is straining hospital systems’ already thin resources.

In a virtual news conference with reporters, Wake County Emergency Medical Services Director Jose Cabañas said Wednesday that his department is getting more calls for help than ever before, with many cases of more than 400 people seeking assistance on a given day. That’s up from pre-pandemic levels of about 300 daily calls.

“The experience that we’re seeing in the community with over 10,000 calls a month is a complete new thing for us. We’ve never had that threshold before,” Cabañas said.

Meanwhile, major hospitals in the region are running low on the number of intensive care unit beds and workers who can manage them. Dr. Linda Butler, chief medical officer at UNC REX Healthcare, said she has about 520 patients in her hospital on Wednesday and just 439 total available beds. She added that the hospital’s ICU capacity is now full.

Butler said the public does not understand how critical the situation is across many of North Carolina’s hospitals.

“Please get vaccinated so you do not end up a patient in one of our hospitals,” Butler said. “We don’t want your business. We want you to be healthy.”

Dr. Seth Brody, chief physician executive for WakeMed Health & Hospitals, said the average age of patients his system is treating for COVID-19 has dropped dramatically, particularly as the vast majority of elderly residents are fully unvaccinated and most young adults are not.

“Our average age is almost 20 years younger than it was in the first surge,” Brody said.

Data the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released on Wednesday shows 621,064 of the nearly 1.8 million residents aged 12 to 24, are fully vaccinated — less than 35% of the cohort. Meanwhile, nearly 1.5 million of the more than 1.7 million North Carolinians 65 or older, or 84%, are fully vaccinated.

The more than 3,500 patients currently in North Carolina hospitals due to COVID-19 is the highest total since Jan. 21, when spread of the virus was rampant and vaccines were not yet widely available.

More than 2,000 intensive care unit beds are in use across North Carolina, while less than 300 are empty and staffed, according to state health department data. About 1,100 ICU beds are either unreported or unstaffed.

More News

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Tiafoe, Carreno Busta advance in Winston-Salem Open

Comments

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

Education

Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need

Elections

In Salisbury City Council race, Jonathan Barbee hoping to increase young adult representation

High School

High school football: Pozyck sparked Raiders’ opening win

Education

Education briefs: RCCC adds basic security officer program

News

Virus straining NC hospitals: ‘We don’t want your business’

News

Bill to increase riot penalties clears North Carolina Senate

Coronavirus

COVID-19 clusters emerge at four RSS schools

BREAKING NEWS

Shooting death makes third Salisbury homicide in three days

Local

‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker

News

Broad NC police reform measure gets final legislative OK

Local

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

News

Bill to curb racial teachings advances in North Carolina

Education

School board moves ahead with rapid COVID-19 testing

Local

Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force anticipates making recommendation in next few weeks

Nation/World

Biden holds to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism