August 27, 2021

Frederick O`Neal Broadway, Jr.

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:58 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

SALISBURY — A 33-year-old Salisbury man faces a laundry list of drug crimes after a monthslong narcotics investigation.

Frederick Broadway was arrested Wednesday after allegedly selling undercover officers 43 grams of heroin and 57 grams of crystal methamphetamine during the investigation. In a news release, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began with a tip that Broadway was trafficking narcotics.

During his arrest, Broadway was found in possession of a loaded gun, 50-round, drum-style magazine and an additional large-capacity magazine, a news release said. Because of a prior conviction for second-degree murder and other felony crimes, he’s prohibited from possessing guns.

Broadway’s new charges are as follows:

• Seven counts of trafficking heroin.

• Three counts of trafficking methamphetamine.

•Three counts of possession of heroin with intent to sell or deliver.

• Selling or delivering heroin.

• Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule two controlled substance.

• Selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance

• Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Broadway received a $500,000 secured bond and is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Broadway was released from prison in January 2020 after serving 11 years for the second-degree murder charge. Broadway pleaded guilty in 2009 to breaking into a home and robbing and killing a Davidson County man.

While Broadway pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, another man was accused of firing the fatal shot that killed Brandon Kenyon Ausborne, a 26-year-old man whose fiancee found him dead in the driveway, the Lexington Dispatch reported in 2009.

