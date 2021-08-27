expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

Gemale A. Black during a City Council candidate forum in 2019. Jon C. Lakey/Salisbury Post

Gemale Black: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP encourages RSS to extend mandatory mask requirement

By Post Opinion

Published 4:59 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

By Gemale Black

The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is urging the board members for the Rowan-Salisbury School System to take a firm stance regarding masks in the school district.

We have seen from last school year that face masks work to stop the spread of COVID-19. During the called RSS Board of Education meeting on August 18, we received news of an alarming number of students out of school due to quarantine. It is important to note this was also the time during which masks were optional for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

The RSS website states “a board member’s first and greatest concern must be the educational welfare of the students attending the public schools.” We understand that students learn best in a classroom setting. In order to keep students safely in an in-person learning environment, we must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

We recommend extending the current mask mandate from two weeks to an additional 45 days. This additional 45 days will allow the collection of data to be gathered, analyzed and a sound decision on next steps to be made by Rowan-Salisbury School System board members.

Personally, I attended the Aug. 18 and Aug. 24 school board meetings and was disappointed during both. During the Aug. 24 meeting, members of the general public entered the Wallace Educational Forum building with face coverings. Once inside, many members removed face coverings and were still allowed to remain inside despite the mask sign at the entrance. If the school board will not enforce the mask policy, why is it in place?

Again, we need for each of you to take a firm stance on pandemic safety measures when inside of school and administration buildings. If the policy is not going to be enforced, then the school board should consider virtual meetings to avoid allowing people to break the mask policy that you all established.

As the metrics continue to trend in the wrong direction, we must prioritize the health and safety of every person who enters our school buildings. We must be prepared to make these challenging adjustments so that students can remain inside of classrooms. We must have a mask mandate policy and enforce it for everyone who enters school and administration buildings.

Gemale Black is president of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP.

More News

Salisbury Symphony’s A ‘Bury Home Companion postponed until spring

Gemale Black: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP encourages RSS to extend mandatory mask requirement

Clergy in Salisbury, Rowan County ask RSS to extend mask requirement to keep kids in school

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Rowan County expansion

Comments

Entertainment

Salisbury Symphony’s A ‘Bury Home Companion postponed until spring

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Rowan County expansion

Coronavirus

‘It’s still not normal’: After weekslong battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

Local

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

News

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC Senate OKs bill limiting racial teachings

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 26

High School

Lawmakers seek to control NC High School Athletic Association, not remove it

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry to host interactive open house on cycling, walking on Sept. 13

Sports

Panthers’ new headquarters in Rock Hill taking shape

News

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

Local

Rowan County man wins Corvette, $100,000 with lottery’s new scratch-off ticket

Coronavirus

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event