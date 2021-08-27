expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

AP File Photo The Carolina Panthers added a placekicker-punter to the roster.

Panthers pick up placekicker-punter from Giants

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 27, 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have acquired placekicker-punter and birthday boy Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

The Giants announced the deal on Thursday after completing two days of practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Santoso, who has had an outstanding training camp, just didn’t fit in with the Giants because of the presence of former Panthers placekicker Graham Gano and punter Riley Dixon.

Gano, who kicked for Carolina from 2012-18, made 31 of 32 field-goal attempts last season in his first season with New York. He was released by the Panthers in July 2020.

Santoso spent last season on the Giants practice squad. He played in three games for the Tennessee Titans in December 2019. He attempted no field goals, but had touchbacks on 9 of 16 kickoffs (56.3%).

I know he (Santoso) is a quality guy and we wanted to make sure we got him some tape, to be honest with you,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “This guy deserves to be 1 or 2.”

NFL teams must reduce their rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

More News

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

‘It’s still not normal’: After weeks-long battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Quotes of the week

Comments

Local

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

Coronavirus

‘It’s still not normal’: After weeks-long battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

News

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC Senate OKs bill limiting racial teachings

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 26

High School

Lawmakers seek to control NC High School Athletic Association, not remove it

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry to host interactive open house on cycling, walking on Sept. 13

Sports

Panthers’ new headquarters in Rock Hill taking shape

News

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

Local

Rowan County man wins Corvette, $100,000 with lottery’s new scratch-off ticket

Coronavirus

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

Education

Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need

Elections

In Salisbury City Council race, Jonathan Barbee hoping to increase young adult representation