expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

Panthers players among those trying ‘Guardian Caps’

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 27, 2021

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — For Carolina Panthers rookie offensive lineman Brady Christensen any chance to protect his brain is a no-brainer — even if he thinks he may look a little goofy doing so.

That’s why Christensen is among a growing number of NFL players taking advantage of the new “Guardian Caps,” a soft-shell cover that retrofits to the top of the helmet to reduce impact and limit head injuries.

Sure, it’s a little strange at first, like wearing a small pillow on top of your head.

But NFL players seem to be taking to it at practice.

“Anything to protect my brain a little bit more, I’m all in,” Christensen said. “I want to remember my kids’ names when I’m 50.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars first experimented with the Guardian Caps in practice last year after the product received temporary approval from the NFL and the NFL Players Association. This year, 23 teams purchased the caps before the season for players to try out and five are actively using them: the Panthers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears and Rams. More than 100 players, mostly linemen, are using the caps, according to Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications for public affairs and policy.

“We are always on the lookout for ways to make the game safer for our players,” Miller said. “And will explore anything that will improve the health and safety of our athletes. … This will dampen the force of some of those hits that they take to the helmet.”

The caps are only allowed in practice and cannot be worn in games. But Miller wouldn’t rule out players wearing them on game day in the future.

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse joked that when he first tried on the cap he felt like a character in a Halo video game.

“You got people giving you hell, your family being like ‘what the hell is this?’ ” Morse said with a laugh.

Morse said at first his neck was a little sore from wearing the caps, but he’s grown to like the added protection.

“It’s something that I’m very comfortable with and then we tried it on and, of course, we gave each other hell for how it looks,” Morse said. “But then after one practice, I looked at (Bills defensive lineman) Justin Zimmer, I’m like ‘man, I know we were getting after it, and I didn’t feel anything.’ ”

Through extensive testing at the Biocore laboratories of Charlottesville, Virginia, the NFL believes the caps reduce the severity of impact blows to the head by about 10%. Currently, more than 200 colleges are using them and more than 1,500 high schools and 500 youth programs also use the caps.

More News

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

‘It’s still not normal’: After weeks-long battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Quotes of the week

Comments

Local

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

Coronavirus

‘It’s still not normal’: After weeks-long battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

News

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC Senate OKs bill limiting racial teachings

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 26

High School

Lawmakers seek to control NC High School Athletic Association, not remove it

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry to host interactive open house on cycling, walking on Sept. 13

Sports

Panthers’ new headquarters in Rock Hill taking shape

News

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

Local

Rowan County man wins Corvette, $100,000 with lottery’s new scratch-off ticket

Coronavirus

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event

Education

Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need

Elections

In Salisbury City Council race, Jonathan Barbee hoping to increase young adult representation