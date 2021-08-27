expand
Ad Spot

August 27, 2021

A ‘Bury Home Companion will return in the spring.

Salisbury Symphony’s A ‘Bury Home Companion postponed until spring

By Post Lifestyles

Published 6:54 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony is making the difficult decision to postpone the annual fall fundraiser, A ‘Bury Home Companion, until the spring of 2022.

The fundraiser was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, and was to feature local artists and groups at the Norvell stage. As COVID numbers continue to rise the ‘Bury Home Committee felt it was the safest thing to do to protect volunteers, staff, performers and community members.

Anyone who purchased tickets will receive a full refund within the next few days and will also be notified of the new spring date once it has been decided.

“On that bright day there will be Guy Noir, some Tales from the Choir Loft, loads of good down home music, and plenty of Powdermilk Biscuits. I promise. See you soon…” Producer Kent Bernhardt said.

More information about upcoming symphony performances can be found at salisburysymphony.org or by calling 704-216-1513

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Salisbury Symphony’s A ‘Bury Home Companion postponed until spring

Gemale Black: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP encourages RSS to extend mandatory mask requirement

Clergy in Salisbury, Rowan County ask RSS to extend mask requirement to keep kids in school

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Rowan County expansion

Comments

Entertainment

Salisbury Symphony’s A ‘Bury Home Companion postponed until spring

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Rowan County expansion

Coronavirus

‘It’s still not normal’: After weekslong battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

Local

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

News

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC Senate OKs bill limiting racial teachings

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 26

High School

Lawmakers seek to control NC High School Athletic Association, not remove it

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry to host interactive open house on cycling, walking on Sept. 13

Sports

Panthers’ new headquarters in Rock Hill taking shape

News

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

Local

Rowan County man wins Corvette, $100,000 with lottery’s new scratch-off ticket

Coronavirus

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending

Education

West Rowan earns FFA, agriculture program awards

Local

Deaths from stings can be detected, prevented with testing, treatment

Coronavirus

Rowan jail outbreak is third-largest of its kind in North Carolina

News

In bid for town council, Stacy Woodward wants more for China Grove

Local

Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby

Local

Rowan Museum will celebrate women’s right to vote during Sunday event