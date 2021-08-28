Blotter: Aug. 27

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Walmart on Thursday reported vandalism in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man overdosed Thursday in the 600 block of Carolina Boulevard.

• A woman reported a knife assault Thursday in the 800 block of Laurel Pointe Circle. The woman said her boyfriend cut himself during the assault.

• Counterfeiting was reported Thursday in the 300 block of East Innes Street.

• Quadry Denaro Johnson, 29, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and possession of a schedule six controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny resulting in a $500 loss in the 1100 block of Long Ferry Road.

• A man on Wednesday reported equipment worth $900 was stolen from the 100 block of Stoney Knob Lane.

• Rowan Storage on Wednesday reported a breaking and entering in the 100 block of Sechler Street in China Grove.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Wednesday reported shoplifting of goods worth $200 from its store in the 100 block of Tingle Drive.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Middle Brook Drive in Rockwell.

• Robert Allen Hobson, 49, was charged Wednesday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 200 block of Main Street.