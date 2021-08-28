expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2021

Heavy rain forces NASCAR to postpone Xfinity race at Daytona

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed Friday night because of heavy rain.

The 100-lap event will resume at 12:30 p.m. today, about seven hours before the Cup Series regular-season finale. The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms and a 40% chance of rain today.

The sky opened after 19 laps Friday, and the race was halted with AJ Allmendinger out front. Christopher Bell was running second, followed by Myatt Snider, series points leader Austin Cindric and Brett Moffitt.

Brandon Jones dropped out after getting a piece of debris stuck on his grill that caused his engine to overheat.

___

More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/NASCAR

More News

Cavs win thriller over Raiders in overtime; Salisbury cruises

Heavy rain forces NASCAR to postpone Xfinity race at Daytona

Judges won’t delay voting rights restoration for felons in NC

Kurt Busch to drive for 23XI Racing in 2022

Comments

High School

Cavs win thriller over Raiders in overtime; Salisbury cruises

News

Judges won’t delay voting rights restoration for felons in NC

Sports

Ymer, Ivashka reach Winston-Salem Open final

Nation/World

Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

Nation/World

American forces keep up airlift under high threat warnings

Business

Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid

Entertainment

Salisbury Symphony’s A ‘Bury Home Companion postponed until spring

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Rowan County expansion

Coronavirus

‘It’s still not normal’: After weekslong battle with COVID-19, woman encourages others to get vaccinated

Local

In Visibility: The beauty of summer skies

News

Minimum age to marry in NC now 16

Local

Quotes of the week

News

NC Senate OKs bill limiting racial teachings

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 26

High School

Lawmakers seek to control NC High School Athletic Association, not remove it

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry to host interactive open house on cycling, walking on Sept. 13

Sports

Panthers’ new headquarters in Rock Hill taking shape

News

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

Local

Rowan County man wins Corvette, $100,000 with lottery’s new scratch-off ticket

Coronavirus

COVID-19 daily case increase Thursday among highest yet for Rowan

Crime

Salisbury man previously convicted of murder back in jail for selling narcotics to undercover deputies

East Spencer

East Spencer to renovate 10 homes with state grant

Local

County commissioners forgiving, understanding after release of Pierce arrest video

David Freeze

David Freeze: Smooth sailing and then a rough ending