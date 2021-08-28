expand
August 29, 2021

Jody Edgar Hall

Man who turned gun on himself after murder now expected to survive

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:05 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

SALISBURY — A man who turned a shotgun on himself after allegedly killing a woman on St. Peter’s Church Road is now expected to survive, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Maj. John Sifford of the Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Jody Hall remains in the  hospital and appears on track to survive from self-inflicted injuries. He will require extensive reconstructive surgery, Sifford said.

Sifford said Hall will face charges at some point for the shooting death of Jamie Lee Franks, a woman who lived in the 3400 block of St. Peter’s Church Road.

Franks was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest Monday after her daughter called 911 while hiding in the bathroom, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said. The 8-year-old girl called 911 and said Hall had assaulted her mother. Dispatchers kept the girl on the line as the incident unfolded and heard gunshots in the background of the call.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies found Hall next to a camper behind Franks’ house. He responded to commands to drop a shotgun by placing the barrel under his chin and firing a shot, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was airlifted from the parking lot of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and initially was not expected to survive after being placed on life support.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted Rowan County Social Services to make arrangements for the 8-year-old girl’s care.

