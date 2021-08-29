expand
Ad Spot

August 29, 2021

D.J. Moore hauled in six passes from Sam Darnold for 48 yards. (AP File Photo/Mike McCarn)

Panthers look strong in final preseason outing

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 29, 2021

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — Sam Darnold felt the Carolina Panthers needed a night like this before the regular season.

Darnold completed 19 of 25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-9 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.

Darnold, who has seen most of his action in joint practices rather than games this preseason, spent much of the first quarter under duress despite playing against a defense resting all of its starters.

But the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick acquired this offseason from the New York Jets stayed calm and rebounded, finding rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown pass and Robby Anderson for an 8-yard score before exiting at halftime. D.J. Moore caught six passes from Darnold for 48 yards.

“There was some good and some bad, but it was good to get out there and get that game feel,” Darnold said.

Christian McCaffrey sat out, but the rest of Carolina’s offensive and defensive starters played the entire first half.

With this being the Steelers’ fourth preseason game — most teams played three — coach Mike Tomlin rested all but four starters, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, and running back Najee Harris. Even backup QB Mason Rudolph got the night off.

Tomlin called his team’s effort a “junior varsity performance.”

Dwayne Haskins started and struggled, completing just 9 of 16 passes for 108 yards with one interception and one late touchdown on Pittsburgh’s final drive. He was replaced by Joshua Dobbs, but then returned to the game after Dobbs injured his toe.

“It wasn’t the performance he wanted or we wanted,” Tomlin said of Haskins.

Haskins, viewed coming into training camp as in a battle with Rudolph for the Steelers’ No. 2 QB spot, called it a “tough one,” adding “I feel like I’ve done a great job of showing I’m coachable, wanting to learn, wanting to get better.”

The Panthers built a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter after Marshall, one of the most productive receivers in the NFL this preseason, caught a pass from Darnold in the flat and eluded two defenders en route to the end zone. The score was set up when Pittsburgh’s Matthew Sexton muffed a punt and Carolina’s Keith Kirkwood recovered at the Steelers 15.

Darnold’s second TD was a perfectly lofted pass over the head of linebacker Robert Spillane and into Anderson’s arms in the middle of the end zone.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he feels like Darnold is developing into the leader and gaining respect from his teammates through his work ethic and the amount of time he’s putting in.

“I see a more mature player and he seems more comfortable out there,” Anderson said of Darnold, his former teammate with the Jets.

Undrafted rookie running back Spencer Brown from Alabama-Birmingham, helped his chances of making the roster by running for 57 yards on 11 carries, including a 20-yard touchdown. Backup quarterback Will Grier added a 24-yard TD run for the Panthers.

The Panthers traded for kicker Ryan Santoso on Thursday, providing competition for the struggling Joey Slye.

Santoso made the most of his opportunity, banging a 52-yard field goal attempt off the right upright and through the goal posts in the first quarter. He later added a 27-yarder and three extra points. Slye missed wide right from 49 yards.

The Panthers host the Jets on Sept. 12.

More News

Local golf: Labor Day qualifying, Friday and Saturday scores

High school football: Saturday scores

Hines-Schmoll Wedding

Potential demolition of 11 homes in West End could mitigate ongoing issues of vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Comments

Local

Potential demolition of 11 homes in West End could mitigate ongoing issues of vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Education

RSS starts sending administrators to cover classes, quarantines climb to 18%

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Salisbury expansion

Columns

Ester Marsh: Are you willing to try some HIIT?

Columns

Mike Wilson: Lick Creek Days — my social calendar

Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Sports

Ivashka beats Ymer to claim Winston-Salem Open title

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives disposable mask donation

Local

Catawba advocate Martha Kirkland West passes away

Business

Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square brings art, food and drink together in one community gathering place

Lifestyle

‘A magic touch’ — Barbara Rufty was a constant encourager for family, customers

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland gathers downtown for National Night Out

News

Tens of millions in state budget praised by Rowan lawmakers for increasing spending, putting money in reserves

David Freeze

David Freeze: It’s not always about the miles when bike trouble, hurricane surface

High School

High school track and field: Boyden made history 50 years ago

Coronavirus

New NC data shows COVID-19 positives, deaths by vaccination status

Nation/World

Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana landfall

Nation/World

Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 27

Crime

Man who turned gun on himself after murder now expected to survive

High School

Cavs win thriller over Raiders in overtime; Salisbury cruises

News

Judges won’t delay voting rights restoration for felons in NC

Sports

Ymer, Ivashka reach Winston-Salem Open final

Nation/World

Ida aims to hit Louisiana on Hurricane Katrina anniversary