Blotter: Aug. 29

In weekend crime reports:

• William Donald Vance IV, 32, of Greensboro was charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharge of a firearm in city limits, possession of a firearm by a felon and attack with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Although the charges were brought by the Greensboro Police Department and occurred in the city in July, Vance was arrested by a Salisbury Police Department officer and was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

• Katelyn Reanna Ridings, 23, of Mocksville was charged Friday with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny. Ridings was in possession of a rubber tourniquet, syringes and a spoon with narcotics residue, according to the arrest report. Ridings allegedly stole $102.10 in items from Walmart, including Mountain Eew, glasses, planners, journals and other craft supplies. Ridings was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center and issued a $7,000 bond.

• Aaron Kyle Yarborough, 30, was charged Friday with felony assault causing physical injury to emergency personnel and misdemeanor assault on a government official or employee. Yarborough inflicted broken skin scratches and spit in the face of a Rockwell Rural Fire Department firefighter while the firefighter was assisting a patient who was thought to be overdosing, according to the arrest report. Yarborough also allegedly spat in the face of a Rowan County deputy who was assisting with the situation.

• Shane Jamie Flaherty, 42, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with two counts of assault on a female and one count of injury to personal property. Flaherty allegedly struck one victim in the face and damaged her vehicle in excess of $200. Flaherty also allegedly bit another victim on the shoulder and punched her in the eye.

• Amanda Hall, 39, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with child abuse. Hall allegedly caused physical injury to a child under the age of 16 who tested positive for methamphetamines in a drug screening. Hall was issued a $10,000 bond and booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Trevor Bryan Fowler, 50, of China Grove was charged Saturday with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. Fowler allegedly assaulted a victim with a butcher knife and threatened and stated he was going to kill them.

• Shannon Dela Ray Sifford, 30, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule two substance (fentanyl) and felony possession of methamphetamine.

• Brian Kelley, 42, of Kannapolis, was charged Friday with breaking and or entering for breaking into a residence at the 200 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.

• Shaina Elizabeth Satterfield, 29, of Gold Hill was charged Saturday with simple possession of a schedule three controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule two controlled substance. Allegedly in possession of Subutex and fentanyl. Satterfield was also charged with failing to appear for two counts of misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor larceny.