expand
Ad Spot

August 30, 2021

Labor Day golf: Updates on qualifying and playoffs

By Post Sports

Published 7:24 am Monday, August 30, 2021

Staff report

After Sunday qualifying, the field is set for the Crowder-Dorsett Memorial 4-Ball Labor Day golf tournament.

A total of 168 teams (336 golfers) attempted to qualify for 120 spots in match play. Match play will be conducted on Sept. 4-6.

In the Ladies Division, defending Champions Lily and Grace Yatawara are in the field of four that will play on Labor Day. winning medalist honors in qualifying with a 69 was the team of Carmen Fraley and Sara Gwillim.

As defending champions in the 65+ (Super Senior) Division, John Henderlite and John Kyger will be joined by the low seven qualifiers. The team of Jim Christy and Harry VanPelt and the team of Larry Petrea and Ray Pope shot 71s.  The team of David Roueche and Steve Vail outlasted David Arrowood and Barry Medinger in a one hole playoff to secure the last qualifying spot in the division.

Wally Eidson and Gary Fesperman earned medalist Honors in the 55 + (Senior) Division with a 67.  They are seeded second as Robert Jernigan and Robert Shoaf are in the field to defend their 2020 championship.  Joey Boley and Richard Cobb survived a four-team playoff to secure the No. 8 seed in the Championship Flight.  The final spot in the 55+ Open Division was won by George Benfield and Brad Cobb over Bill and Chuck Stockford.

Determining the Championship/Open Division field required three playoffs.

The first playoff was for the medalist.

On Sunday, the team of Corey Basinger and Doug McDonald shot 64 to tie the team of Alex Nianouris and Eric Edwards.  With a birdie on the first hole, Basinger and McDonald earned their second medalist honors in as many years.

Eight teams shot qualifying 69s, and only four  could be placed in the Championship Bracket.

The team of James and Johnny Kyger chipped in on No. 1 for a birdie, while Chad and Chase Clayton and Marshall Beard and Jacob Smith also made birdies to advance.

The playoff continued until No. 4 where the team of Chris Owen and Ken Clarke advanced with a par.

The six teams that shot 79 held a playoff for the last five spots in the Eighth Flight. Advancing were Matt Wheet/Zack Jordan, Jason Ridenhour/Josh Honeycutt, Flint McDonald/Brian Sutton, David Derrick/Spencer Storey and Bobby Bauer/Andrew Hubbard.

More News

Labor Day golf: Updates on qualifying and playoffs

Labor Day Golf: Qualifying scores (all 3 days)

Labor Day golf: First-round pairings

Ask Us: When will Texas Roadhouse open in Salisbury?

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will Texas Roadhouse open in Salisbury?

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 29

Local

Rowan Museum hosts women’s suffrage celebration at Utzman-Chambers House

Nation/World

Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Nation/World

Rockets hit neighborhood near Kabul airport amid US pullout

Crime

Statewide alcohol law enforcement operation yields arrests

Local

City sees potential demolition of West End homes as mitigating vagrancy, pests in abandoned homes

Education

RSS starts sending administrators to cover classes, quarantines climb to 18%

Business

PowerHouse Recycling will create 50 jobs, invest $5 million in Salisbury expansion

Columns

Ester Marsh: Are you willing to try some HIIT?

Columns

Mike Wilson: Lick Creek Days — my social calendar

Local

September issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Sports

Ivashka beats Ymer to claim Winston-Salem Open title

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives disposable mask donation

Local

Catawba advocate Martha Kirkland West passes away

Business

Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square brings art, food, drink together

Lifestyle

‘A magic touch’ — Barbara Rufty was a constant encourager for family, customers

Cleveland

Town of Cleveland gathers downtown for National Night Out

News

Tens of millions in local funding for Rowan in state budget praised by Rowan lawmakers

David Freeze

David Freeze: It’s not always about the miles when bike trouble, hurricane surface

High School

High school track and field: Boyden made history 50 years ago

Coronavirus

New NC data shows COVID-19 positives, deaths by vaccination status

Nation/World

Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana landfall

Nation/World

Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan