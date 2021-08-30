Labor Day golf: Updates on qualifying and playoffs

Staff report

After Sunday qualifying, the field is set for the Crowder-Dorsett Memorial 4-Ball Labor Day golf tournament.

A total of 168 teams (336 golfers) attempted to qualify for 120 spots in match play. Match play will be conducted on Sept. 4-6.

In the Ladies Division, defending Champions Lily and Grace Yatawara are in the field of four that will play on Labor Day. winning medalist honors in qualifying with a 69 was the team of Carmen Fraley and Sara Gwillim.

As defending champions in the 65+ (Super Senior) Division, John Henderlite and John Kyger will be joined by the low seven qualifiers. The team of Jim Christy and Harry VanPelt and the team of Larry Petrea and Ray Pope shot 71s. The team of David Roueche and Steve Vail outlasted David Arrowood and Barry Medinger in a one hole playoff to secure the last qualifying spot in the division.

Wally Eidson and Gary Fesperman earned medalist Honors in the 55 + (Senior) Division with a 67. They are seeded second as Robert Jernigan and Robert Shoaf are in the field to defend their 2020 championship. Joey Boley and Richard Cobb survived a four-team playoff to secure the No. 8 seed in the Championship Flight. The final spot in the 55+ Open Division was won by George Benfield and Brad Cobb over Bill and Chuck Stockford.

Determining the Championship/Open Division field required three playoffs.

The first playoff was for the medalist.

On Sunday, the team of Corey Basinger and Doug McDonald shot 64 to tie the team of Alex Nianouris and Eric Edwards. With a birdie on the first hole, Basinger and McDonald earned their second medalist honors in as many years.

Eight teams shot qualifying 69s, and only four could be placed in the Championship Bracket.

The team of James and Johnny Kyger chipped in on No. 1 for a birdie, while Chad and Chase Clayton and Marshall Beard and Jacob Smith also made birdies to advance.

The playoff continued until No. 4 where the team of Chris Owen and Ken Clarke advanced with a par.

The six teams that shot 79 held a playoff for the last five spots in the Eighth Flight. Advancing were Matt Wheet/Zack Jordan, Jason Ridenhour/Josh Honeycutt, Flint McDonald/Brian Sutton, David Derrick/Spencer Storey and Bobby Bauer/Andrew Hubbard.